The Warehouse apologises after selling boys' bike that is 'easy even for a girl'

A parent raised concern with The Warehouse about the description, which they said was “pretty poor”.

The Warehouse has apologised for advertising a boys’ BMX bike on its website which the well-known Kiwi retailer described as ‘easy even for a girl’ to use.

The black Milazo bike, advertised for sale at $119.00, specifies it’s designed for boys aged eight years and up. However, the original listing on The Warehouse website also said it has a “very fast quick release brake, just pressing the button, so easy even for a girl” (sic).

SUPPLIED/Stuff The Warehouse has advertised a boys' BMX bike which the description says would be "easy even for a girl".

A parent contacted The Warehouse on Facebook about the description, saying she was “all for a laugh" but that it was a “pretty poor statement”, particularly as it is a child's bike.

A screenshot seen by Stuff shows The Warehouse attendant apologised for the “inconvenience” caused, and would be “more than glad to note [the] feedback regarding the bike” but did not take things further.

The description of the model, and other Milazo bikes sold by The Warehouse, contained a number of errors, such as “doulbe safty hand brake stystem”.

The only other bike specifically listed for boys on the site did not make a reference to use by females.

In a post on its Facebook page on Tuesday morning, that was also sent to Stuff, The Warehouse said the description came from an overseas supplier and was unacceptable.

“We know boys and girls are equals, and can do anything. This language, which came from an overseas supplier, is unacceptable and isn’t what we believe at all. It’s not in our values.”

The Warehouse said it appreciated its customer had called it out.

“We do our best to catch all the many thousands of product descriptions to make sure they meet our standards.

“We missed this one, and we truly apologise.”

The Warehouse has updated the listing, removing most of the descriptive information about the bike apart from size and age recommendations.