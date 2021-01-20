Reverse mortgage approvals increase 20 per cent as retirees seek cash

Retirees are increasingly taking out reverse mortgages on their homes to free up cash and top up superannuation payments, providers say.

Heartland Bank – the primary provider of the financial product in New Zealand – has reported a 20 per cent increase in mortgage approvals during the six months to December 31 compared to the same period in 2019.

Reverse mortgages allow owners to borrow against their home without the requirement to make repayments until the house is sold.

Interest rates on reverse mortgages are variable and the total sum continues to accrue interest, meaning the final repayment has the potential to be far larger than the amount originally borrowed.

READ MORE:

* Home loan rates slip below 2 per cent – for some borrowers

* Is a reverse mortgage the solution to your money woes?

* Retirement: What if all your money is tied up in the roof over your head?



Heartland currently offers reverse mortgages at 5.95 per cent regardless of the sum borrowed. At that rate a loan doubles after roughly 12 years if no repayments are made.

Heartland head of retail Andrew Ford said soaring house prices and low interest rates were contributing to the increased uptake.

“There’s been a strong up-tick in demand and enquiries from Kiwis wanting to live a more comfortable retirement.”

Ford said growing awareness of the product and a greater willingness to release equity stored in a home was also fuelling demand. Heartland Bank’s reverse mortgage book sat at $560m at June 30.

Heartland Bank/Stuff Heartland head of retail Andrew Ford says there has been a strong up-tick in demand for reverse mortgages.

How are reverse mortgages spent?

Rising debt among retirees has also contributed to more reverse mortgage recipients using the loans to consolidate debt, Ford said.

Half of reverse mortgage recipients spent some or all of the money on home improvements and 41 per cent used it to consolidate debt, according to figures from Heartland.

Around a third (31 per cent) reported using at least part of the loan on everyday expenses, a fifth said it went towards a new car and 19 per cent put it towards medical expenses.

RNZ The Reserve Bank is under attack for pouring fuel on the house price bonfire with its latest move to boost the economy, but its defenders say it’s not the bank's job to control the housing market.

The average borrowed by customers in the last six months also increased from approximately $50,000 to $60,000, which constituted approximately 9 per cent of the average property’s value, Ford said.

Loan Market mortgage adviser Mikey Smith said reverse mortgages could be a good way for retirees to live the life they wanted.

It was also relatively hassle-free compared to downsizing – an alternative for retirees looking to free up cash for a more expensive lifestyle.

However, borrowers needed to realise they were effectively accruing compounding interest on their cost of living, Smith said.

This may be acceptable to retirees who simply wanted to live out a comfortable retirement but did mean debt was stacking up against the family home. That debt would need to be paid back before any inheritance was handed out.

Supplied/Stuff Loan Market mortgage adviser Mikey Smith said home-owners should speak to a financial adviser before taking out a reverse mortgage.

He advised anyone considering a reverse mortgage to sit down with family and a financial adviser before making any decisions.

Smith said house prices had increased so much so quickly reverse mortgages made financial sense for many because the value of the home offset the debt.

He predicted Heartland’s reverse mortgage book could reach $1 billion as the baby boomer generation entered retirement age over the coming years.

Those taking out reverse mortgages were generally in metropolitan areas, Ford said.

Many retirees do not have the option of a reverse mortgage, with around 20 per cent still paying off a mortgage and around 25 per cent of over-65s not owning a home.

Massey University’s latest Retirement Expenditure Guidelines report included a survey of 1000 retirees and found nearly half regarded their retirement income as inadequate for funding their desired retirement lifestyle.

Ford said retirees were always told to only borrow what they needed.

He said the product was treated with some suspicion since the bank started offering it in 2014, with accusations that retirees would be kicked out of their own homes.

“We guarantee them they can stay in their home as long as they choose.”

“There’s a no negative equity guarantee, so they can never owe us more than the home is worth.”

A reverse mortgage was required to be repaid within 12 months of the last owner leaving the property. If inheritors wished to retain the property they would either have to refinance or repay the debt.