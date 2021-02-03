Wage demands of seasonal staff causes trouble at the tanks ahead of wine harvest

With her accommodation, meals and a pay rise sorted, cellar hand Margot Charieras has no complaints going into this year’s harvest.

Competition for vintage staff in Marlborough is fierce a few weeks out from harvest, with some workers making the most of their new-found negotiating power. Morgane Solignac reports.

Seasonal staff in New Zealand’s wine capital are weighing up their options like never before, as closed borders due to the coronavirus pandemic mean the industry is scrambling for workers.

But as word of pay bumps for newbie cellar hands filters through the industry, long-term casuals have started asking where their pay rises are.

The knock-on effect of that is some long-term casuals could be making more money than permanent staff, who get paid their salary regardless of hours worked.

And, as visas generally tie permanent workers to one company, they can’t simply offer up their services to the “highest bidder”, causing friction among the workforce weeks out from harvest.

Blenheim cellar hand Margot Charieras saw the change in the industry this year and was happy to have been offered a pay rise a month ago.

“When you want to apply to work vintage you are spoilt for choice. You just have to compare the offers and go for the highest bidder,” Charieras said.

“So you can end up with a really competitive pay rate but also a lot of extra benefits such as accommodation, meals... and even laundry.”

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF/Marlborough Express Cellar hand, Margot Charieras. Margot noticed that this year is favourable for cellar hands due to the lack of workforce and competition between wineries.

Chariereas's boyfriend Thomas Bellin, 28, would be working his fourth vintage in Marlborough this season. He was being paid $23 an hour “which is more than last year” and he had accommodation and meals provided “so this is even better”.

Like him, a lot of Bellin's former co-workers left the winery they were working for last year because the pay was not competitive for this vintage.

A cellar hand in Marlborough, who did not want to be named, said if companies were able to pay more for inexperienced staff, they should be paying more for experienced staff.

Wages varied depending on companies, qualifications and positions.

The cellar hand said almost every winery had a base rate of $23 per hour, whereas last year it was $20.

“That is a lot of extra money for people without experience.”

She started in 2017 on $17 per hour, and was earning $24.50 an hour.

When she heard about what people without experience were getting, she went to negotiate a pay rise.

“It is my fifth vintage. I can operate all the machinery, I can supervise a team ... so I need them to value those skills. I eventually got even more than what I asked for.”

BRADEN FASTIER/Stuff Vineyards about to harvest are hoping workers show up, says Wine Marlborough.

She was bumped up to $26 an hour, and even $27.50 an hour when supervising during vintage.

“I don't want to say it too loud because a lot of our recent permanent staff get angry because new staff negotiate good pay rates while they can’t. At the end of the day a casual worker will make more money than a permanent employee.”

A permanent cellar hand at the same winery said he understood the situation, as it was the law of supply and demand, but he did not want to feel under-valued either.

“Wineries need to take care of their permanent staff, especially this year because we are going to have a smaller amount of workers and this workforce will be mainly less experienced as well, so it is going to be a really challenging vintage,” he said.

Wine Marlborough manager Marcus Pickens said there was a bit of nervousness with wineries just hoping that people who signed up, showed up, and didn’t get another job somewhere else.

“Everybody is saying that they have to pay more this year. The minimum wage increases plus the shortage of workers are two factors which push wages up,” Pickens said.

Pickens said the situation was looking brighter for wineries as 89 per cent of workforce needs have now been met.

Cellar hands were critical as they performed a wide range of tasks to assist in the production of wine, from processing fruit, through to fermentation, to finishing and maturing wine.

One Blenheim winemaker said he had some “quite interesting” conversations with people during the hiring process for vintage 2021.

“Some people were saying they have been offered $28 per hour down the road or asking for longer term contracts. I had to tell them that we were not able to match that.

“Luckily, we have quite a strong looking team but until the first grapes come in, we are doing inductions and staff may go elsewhere if someone offers a few more dollars next door.”

He said the pay for cellar hands had not really been fair in the past and it was a good thing that the wages were going up a bit.

“It is a pretty hard job. You are doing 12 hours a day. It is pretty physical, and if you are good at what you are doing you should be paid for it.

“So maybe it is just a bit of a correction and that is good for the wine industry.”