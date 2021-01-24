Covid-19: Business owners visited by new case 'not contacted' by ministry

A number of business owners whose premises were visited by a new Covid-19 case in Northland say they have not yet been contacted by the ministry and only learned of their involvement from others.

The 56-year-old woman, from south of Whangārei, who tested positive a week after completing a managed isolation stay at Auckland's Pullman Hotel, visited 28 locations in the days before her positive result.

In a press conference on Sunday afternoon, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said the businesses would only be publicly named after they had been contacted.

Ministry of Health One affected business owner said he was thankful the positive case had used the Covid Tracer app to document her movements.

But Aaron Watson, who owns South Head General Store, said he only learned the woman had visited his shop when a friend told him via Facebook - after the list was posted on the ministry’s website on Sunday night.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Northland woman tests positive for Covid-19 after leaving managed isolation

* Covid-19: 28 businesses visited by Northland woman who tested positive for coronavirus

* Covid-19: Taiwan records first community transmission since April, case linked to infected NZ pilot



He is now trying to get more information from health officials.

Seeing his business listed was "a little bit devastating", he said, adding that people in the area were now in a panic.

Watson said his Facebook messages were going crazy since the list of locations had been made public. He said he had tried calling health officials and was number 40 in line before his call dropped out due to poor reception in his area.

Watson said it would've been nice to have been told earlier about the person with Covid-19 visiting.

But he was grateful for the Covid-19 Tracer app and was glad the woman had used it.

In a post on the store's Facebook page, Watson urged anyone who had visited his shop around the same time as the positive case to self-isolate.

Regan Xia, owner of Macnut Cafe in Auckland’s Helensville, said he had not heard from health officials either, and learned from a friend that his business was on the list.

He said hearing his business had been visited was "shocking".

Angela Chamberlain, owner of Joseph Taylor Homewares, said it was "pretty disappointing" she had not been contacted, now that her shop had been identified as being visited by the woman. She intended to get tested, she said.

A spokesperson for Aesthetic Clothing Store, based in Okara Shopping Centre, in Whangārei, also said they hadn't been contacted by the Ministry of Health and weren't aware they were one of the affected businesses, until contacted by Stuff on Sunday evening.

KEVIN STENT Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said the ministry was trying to contact the affected businesses but by Sunday night, some said they had still not heard anything from officials.

When asked by a reporter why the list of businesses was not being made public at the press conference, Bloomfield said the ministry wanted to contact those who owned or ran those premises first.

He said the interview with the woman who has Covid-19 was conducted late on Sunday morning and that was when the locations were provided to health officials.

"We are going through a process and our national contact tracing team are supporting the DHB (district health boards) to contact all of those businesses as quickly as possible, some of them aren't open today," he said.

Stuff was able to contact South Head General Store owner Aaron Watson on Sunday night, within an hour of the list being made public.