Covid-19: BBQ King and neighbouring businesses suffer as customers stay away

Sich Seafood Restaurant is a new restaurant opened in January that has had “next to no customers” following two Covid-19 cases in the Auckland community.

A business visited by Auckland’s two latest community cases of Covid-19 says it is suffering financially after customers have failed to return.

The father and daughter, from Ōrewa, and a Northland woman tested positive for the virus after leaving the Pullman Hotel managed isolation facility two weeks ago.

The pair visited BBQ King, in Albany, a number of times, and the restaurant and others nearby said they had struggled to attract diners since.

A Stuff reporter who spoke to the neighbouring businesses on Tuesday said the area was “like a ghost town”.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Saliva testing paused after discovery of cases linked to Pullman Hotel

* Covid-19: CCTV upgrade in managed isolation hotels expected to cost about $6.5m

* Covid-19: All the locations linked to the new Auckland community cases



Amy Li, the owner of BBQ King, said the restaurant reopened on February 2, 14 days after it was visited by the two cases.

Tuesday was its “worst day” for business in its history, with just three tables of customers and one takeaway order by 9:30pm.

The Sich Seafood Restaurant, which only opened in early January, said it had had “next to no customers” since Wednesday.

“My business has just started, we don’t have old customers to support us,” the owner said. He has been a chef for 30 years.

Lucy Xia/Stuff Zhang Yang, owner of Little Sheep Hotpot, had to reduce staff from five to three.

BBQ King and the Sich Seafood Restaurant share the same address and the owner said when people see the address “they are afraid to come”.

Little Sheep Hotpot, located opposite BBQ King, said it had seen a 90 per cent reduction in business between last Thursday and the past long weekend.

Owner Zhang Yang said he had to reduce staffing numbers from five to three due to a lack of demand, with Yang being the only person taking orders and cleaning tables.

24# Bakery closed for two days for deep cleaning, and estimated custom had reduced by 30 per cent, while Mr Ox Seafood Restaurant said it had seen a 70 per cent drop in business since last week, with no customers for dinner on Tuesday evening.

On the other hand, Lone Star Albany said it was faring better than the others but business over the long weekend was about half of what it usually gets.

Epidemiologist Nick Wilson said it “makes no sense for people not to visit” these businesses.

Lucy Xia/Stuff A staff member at 24# Bakery’s said business dropped 30 per cent after news of the community Covid-19 cases.

“The risk [of transmission] is extremely low and only applies after a few hours of visiting,” he said.

Wilson said while contracting Covid-19 from surfaces was possible, there had been no documented cases of it happening.

“There is no data of anyone infected by surfaces,” he said.

He said confined spaces pose a higher risk of Covid-19 transmission than outside spaces.

“Super-spreader events are often caused by confined spaces.”

According to the Ministry of Health’s contact tracing details, BBQ King was visited by the two community cases on January 17 between 11am-2pm and 5pm-9pm, January 18 between 12:30pm-3pm and 5pm-9pm, January 16 between 5pm-6pm, and January 15 between 5pm-6pm.

Chris McKeen/Stuff A queue for a pop-up Covid-19 testing station stretches right around the block following news of two community cases in Auckland's Ōrewa.

But owner Amy Li disputes the number of times visited published by the ministry.

She has checked CCTV and receipts with the police and believes the restaurant was only visited on January 17 between 1:14pm-1:56pm.

Li said she feels the ministry’s “wrong information” has drawn unwanted attention to her business and is damaging its reputation.

Lucy Xia/Stuff Businesses surrounding BBQ King, which was visited several times by the cases, have been affected negatively since.

“They don’t care if [our business] lives or dies,” she said.

A Ministry of Health spokesperson said the January 16 and 18 visit times are based on the recollections of the case's partner.

While she was not “100 per cent” sure BBQ King had been visited on all of those days, a cautious approach was being taken, the spokesperson said.

All BBQ King staff asked to get tested after the cases visited returned negative Covid-19 test results.