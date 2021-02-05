Second-hand good sales on the rise as overseas stocks run short

Major congestion on and offshore is leading to goods shortages and an increase in demand for used goods.

Second-hand purchases are increasing as consumer frustration over shipping delays lead Kiwis to buy what is in the country already.

Auction website Trade Me is reporting an increase in used goods purchased online since the beginning of the Covid-19, and expecting to see more turning to second-hand goods if stock delays continued.

When compared to a year ago, home and living items, clothing, fashion, toys and models have had the biggest increase in sales.

Head of Trade Me Marketplace Ivan Fuyala said the pandemic and lockdowns helped to change buying behaviour, with online shopping becoming “far more normalised” for customers who had not done so previously.

Salvation Army national families store manager Gareth Marshall said nationally there had been an increase in sales for second-hand goods across all stores.

The increase was across the board and had been a growing trend as the stigma of buying used goods lessened, he said.

“Covid definitely hasn’t hurt us. We do get feedback that people are more conscious around buying second-hand items.”

Trade Me’s own research shows 43 per cent of people believe the effects of Covid-19 are likely to cause the second-hand economy to grow.

Fuyala said the majority of the site's 15,000 retailers had been continuing to trade comfortably despite stock delays. Some were struggling due to issues like staff shortages at ports.

That perfect storm looks set to continue as congestion in some US ports reaches unprecedented levels and China paying huge premium for empty containers to ensure export continuity.

The Japan Times reported this week that at the Port of Los Angeles (the US’s biggest for container cargo), three in every four boxes going back to Asia are travelling empty, compared with the normal 50 per cent going rate.

Ten days ago, huge bottlenecks in Los Angeles and Long Beach meant 38 container ships were awaiting berth space as American companies urgently tried to restock warehouses.

It has led to Sweden’s Ikea alerting customers to potential disruptions from global transport delays and US based Whirlpool paying more for faster options like air cargo to get its components and products on time.

The result has been a sharp decline in imports – down $7.4 billion – in the 12 months to December 2019, according to Statistics New Zealand.

Retailers have warned rising transport costs because of the gridlock will be passed on to consumers here, making second hand goods an attractive option to price-conscious Kiwis.

For Davinia Sutton, a Christchurch based director of kitchen design company Detail, the ongoing shortages and delays have affected her business.

Alden Williams/Stuff Christchurch kitchen designer Davinia Sutton is factoring in an eight-week delay to any work she is doing.

“It’s not just appliances. It’s tiles, right through to kitchen appliances and lighting.”

Sutton said she usually factored in 16 weeks to receive goods, but was now having to plan for anywhere up to 24 weeks, particularly for items like tiles, which all came from overseas.

Planning ahead was vital and it was crucial to factor in longer time-frames around projects – something customers had been happy to do so far.

“We’ve just got to show grace because it’s out of our control.”

For Dunsandel Cafe and Store, Covid created scarcity meant they were short of the iconic Giraffe milkshake cups for two weeks, but after much searching they managed to find a source.

Barista Jacinta McKissock said there had been shortages of particular products, such as coconut milk and soy milk.

“The list of products not available is small at the moment, but it’s beginning to grow.”