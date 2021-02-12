Trade Me reveals price of secondhand goods rising fast as shoppers embrace preloved

New Zealanders are paying more for secondhand goods than they were five years ago, data from Trade Me shows.

The website supplied the average sales price of a range of items sold on its secondhand marketplace in 2015 compared to 2020.

Each category recorded an increase, ranging from 18 per cent for used dresses, selling for an average $26 in 2020, through to 49 per cent for used desks, now selling for an average $82.

Women’s shoes increased in price by 20 per cent, to $36 on average, while men’s shoes increased in price by 41 per cent, to $65.

Trade Me Marketplace spokesperson Ivan Fuyala said a growing number of New Zealanders were choosing to buy secondhand.

“The pandemic, and lockdowns, has certainly changed some Kiwis’ behaviour, online shopping has become far more normalised for some people who hadn’t done much before. We’ve actually seen increases in our traffic and the number of people coming to our marketplace to purchase both new and used goods.”

In the past year, it had been hard for some people to buy in the ways they normally would.

Delays in getting some new goods to New Zealand had prompted some shoppers to opt for secondhand instead. Fuyala said people also seemed to be watching their spending.

“An increase in general awareness of sustainability may also be playing a part. Items like lounge suites and desks saw an increase in demand as Kiwis spent more time at home last year due to Covid and looked to improve their living and work-from-home setups.

“Demand for secondhand clothing has grown in popularity over the past few years as more and more people look to find sustainable, affordable, and unique clothing. With demand for secondhand items on the rise, it’s not surprising that we’ve seen the average price of preloved items like clothing, shoes, desks and other furniture increase.”

Supplied Sustainability concerns and a need to save money may be driving more people to shop secondhand.

Fuyala said when compared with January 2020, the biggest increases in sales in January were seen in the home and living, clothing and fashion, and toys and models categories.

A survey Trade Me ran showed 43 per cent of respondents expected Covid-19 to encourage the “secondhand economy”.

Sommer Kapitan, a senior lecturer in marketing at Auckland University of Technology, was not surprised by the findings.

“First, the average cost of first-hand, newly manufactured goods is rising. That means, second-hand items rise in value as well as there is more demand for lower-cost versions of the new goods.

“Over time, the quality of all these categories has improved. If dining tables are durable and longer-lasting now than they were a decade ago, for instance, that gives a clear higher value to a secondhand table.

“The quality of manufactured consumer goods has been evening up for decades; long ago, there was a clear difference between a pair of jeans you could buy at a luxury shop versus a shop in the mall. Now, most pairs of blue jeans are of similar quality, durability, and expected life.”

That meant a longer life span for the items, and higher prices when they were resold.

She said it was becoming more common for luxury goods to be offered secondhand, too.

“My doctoral student Laura Davey has been documenting this phenomenon and shows in her thesis that the exchange of secondhand luxury goods is fuelled by social context; the more people engage in and share about their secondhand brand name finds, the more others in their social networks want to find special snowflake designer items at better prices secondhand than they would pay in a luxury designer shop.

“It is simply more common now to search up an item you are looking for online and compare prices and make a purchase. In 2015 that was a less common activity.”

Kapitan said it was more acceptable, and potentially even trendy, to buy secondhand for a better price.

“Consumers pride themselves on being both market mavens who are savvy about getting the best price for items, and more consumers are also embracing new ways to be more sustainable and minimalist.

“Reusing other people’s furnishings and clothing items suits that desire to have something different and special, along with showing your greenie sustainable side. Both these factors make secondhand apparel and furnishings more appealing.

“For thrifty market mavens, it’s a bit of that appeal of finding the one thing you’ve been looking for, and searching and spending time to find the right product at the right price. There is satisfaction in comparing prices and knowing you are getting a deal compared to a brand-new version of a similar product.”