Trade Me says deal signed to buy Homes.co.nz

Trade Me says it has reached a conditional agreement with property data site Homes.co.nz to purchase the business.

“Homes has a great suite of tools for New Zealanders interested in property that they've built up over the last few years,” said Trade Me’s head of property, Alan Clark.

“As New Zealand’s favourite place for property, Trade Me is always looking for ways to improve and be more useful to Kiwis, so we’re looking forward to Homes being part of Trade Me’s property offering to Kiwis.

“We will refer the purchase to the Commerce Commission in the coming days to ensure they’re happy there are no competition issues. We’re confident the Commerce Commission will be happy with the purchase but we’ll go through the process with them and know more in the coming months.

READ MORE:

* Trade Me 'bounced back' after grinding to a halt during Covid; won't repay wage subsidy

* 20 years of growth: Trade Me shaking off Covid-19, optimistic about future

* Last mover advantage or just last man standing?



“For now it is business as usual for both sides and we’re not commenting further until we’ve heard more from the Commerce Commission.”

Homes.co.nz offers data about properties, including sales history and current value estimates, which can help buyers decide what to offer, or owners wondering what their homes might be worth.

It has also increasingly been promoting itself as a vehicle for listings of properties for sale. Trade Me Property and Realestate.co.nz have traditionally dominated that market.

Supplied Trade Me's new logo. Generic.

In 2018, Homes.co.nz said Spark had increased its investment in the business from14.2 per cent to 22.5 per cent.

Trade Me is now more than 20 years old. Last year, chief executive Anders Skoe said a key part of sustaining its growth was developing its “business verticals”, including the property division.

While Skoe said in January that the Covid-19 lockdown had an “enormous impact” on the business and its ability to trade, he said it had since bounced back.

The business received a $4.1 million wage subsidy.

The company was founded by Sam Morgan in 1999 and has since changed hands several times. It was sold to British private equity firm Apax Partners for $2.56 billion in 2019.

Homes.co.nz was approached for comment.