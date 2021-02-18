Borrower complains after $41,500 turns into $59,500 during prison term

A couple who fell behind on a $41,500 loan because they were sent to jail complained that their lender let them down and did not offer sufficient hardship assistance.

The pair took the loan to help a family member with medical costs. It was secured by their car and a second mortgage on their home.

Their case was dealt with by Financial Services Complaints Ltd (FSCL), an external dispute resolution provider, at the end of last year. FSCL does not identify complainants, nor the companies they complain about, but releases case notes to guide industry participants and consumers on what is appropriate practice.

Four months after the couple took the loan they were both imprisoned and stopped making loan payments because they had no income.

They did not tell the lender they were in prison, nor contact it regarding the debt.

The lender eventually served Property Law Act notices to sell the secured property to recover the money owing.

When the man was released from prison he contacted the lender to find out the amount still owing. He said his plan was to sell the property to clear the debts. His wife remained in prison.

He found the debt had risen to $59,500.

The lender met the man and his lawyer to discuss the complaint and an upcoming auction for the property. The man claimed the lender agreed to purchase the property at the auction, which the lender disputed. It said it had been agreed that the lender would attend the auction and decide then whether to bid.

The property was passed in at auction.

Tamara Voninski TVZ The property was sold to clear the amount owing.

The man complained to FSCL that he had not been offered hardship assistance, the debt had substantially increased from the amount borrowed, the lender had broken an agreement to purchase the property and he could not afford to repay the debt.

FSCL gave the lender consent to continue mortgagee sale action while it investigated the complaint. “They had already started their marketing campaign and, regardless of the outcome of the complaint, the property had to be sold,” the scheme’s case manager said in a case note.

It found the lender had not done anything wrong by not offering the man hardship assistance. He had not requested this, he had not told the lender about the possibility of imprisonment before he was sentenced, and he had not written to it about the debt once he was imprisoned.

The debt increased because the couple stopped repaying the loan, but fees and interest continued to be charged.

“It was difficult to decide whether the lender had agreed to purchase the property given the parties’ different recollection of events and there were no contemporaneous notes about the meeting,” FSCL said in its case note.

FSCL found a defect in the Property Law Act notice, however.

“The lender had demanded payment of around $45,000, which included the principal loan amount. The lender had relied on an acceleration clause in the loan agreement to demand the principal.”

FSCL said the borrower should have been asked to pay the loan arrears and legal costs, totalling about $7000.

“At law, where a loan is secured by a mortgage, notice is required before any acceleration is effective. Section 119 of the Property Law Act provides that no amounts secured by a mortgage over land are payable under an acceleration clause by reason of default unless notice is served and the notice has expired, unremedied.”

But FSCL did not recommend any compensation because the man had not suffered any loss as a result of the error. He would not have been able to remedy the notice even if the correct amount was demanded.

“We concluded that [he] should discontinue his complaint, which he accepted.”

The man was later declared bankrupt.

FSCL said in a statement that it was a reminder to borrowers that they should explore their options when they were in hardship and struggling to pay, rather than letting debt accrue.

“Continually missing payments is not a solution. It is important to discuss these options with a lender or creditor early. If your financial circumstances, or personal circumstances, have changed and you can’t afford your repayments, the sooner you speak to your lender the better.

“This may mean having to re-evaluate your lifestyle and possibly selling and downsizing. If short-term hardship relief won’t help you in the long term, it is better to reassess whether you need to sell that property sooner rather than later.”