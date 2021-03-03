Taranaki stainless steel fabricator makes seamless move to superior site

Superior Stainless' new Bell Block premises at the former Mercer Stainless site is five times the size of its former base. (From left) Managing director Derek Drinkwater and workshop manager Simon Plant.

When New Plymouth businessman Derek Drinkwater​ did his light fabrication apprenticeship at Mercer Stainless it never crossed his mind he would one day buy the site for his own business.

After Mercer Stainless restructured and closed its Bell Block factory in late 2020, Drinkwater saw an opportunity to expand his own metal fabricating company, Superior Stainless, to a bigger site.

The $3.95 million purchase price for the new site was money well spent, he believed.

“We needed to move to a bigger site with more yard space to get more work done with more efficiency.

READ MORE:

* 'Unprecendented' Taranaki commercial property boom best since 1980s

* Taranaki metal fabricator buys Mercer Stainless site for $3.95m

* Mercer Stainless workshop in Taranaki to close



“It is the perfect site for us as it was set up for doing sheet metal fabrication.”

The former 2600sqm Mercer site is barely 200m from where Superior Stainless previously operated.

“The drawcard of moving was having double the floor space, and triple the yard space that we had at our old site,” Drinkwater said.

There was also the advantage of acquiring three 5 tonne gantry cranes, and one 10t gantry crane, when the former Superior Stainless site had only one 5t gantry crane, he said.

Since moving in mid-January, the floor space has been split into a heavy fabrication section constructing structural steel framing, and a smaller area for manufacturing stainless steel kitchen bench tops.

A new drill press, press brake and roller have also been bought to go with the existing machinery.

As well, four former Mercer staff have been re-employed with Superior Stainless, which fabricates stainless steel, aluminium and mild steel for kitchen bench tops, stock feed systems and silos for clients in the oil and gas sector, dairying, and fresh water treatment.

In spite of delays in arrivals of imported stainless steel from Asia, caused by the Covid 19 backlog, and a 20 per cent freight cost increase, Drinkwater said business was buoyant.

“We’ve got plenty of ongoing work, and we are pricing more work from around the North Island,” he said.

Drinkwater said he had fond memories of his apprenticeship at Mercer Stainless 25 years ago.

“It was a great place to do my time and there was a very good management.

“It still looks much the same as back then, although we have repainted and re-carpeted the reception and office areas.”

Two subsidiary companies, Oil Steel Engineering, and Oil Serv NZ, will also be located at the site.

Mercer Stainless parent company MHM Automation has relocated manufacturing sites to Hastings and Christchurch to focus on food automation, and packaging.