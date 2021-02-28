Is pre-fab the future of housing?

The Government has told the Reserve Bank to take house prices into account when considering monetary policy. The move has implications for property investors and speculators.

They’re quality, can be custom designed, are cheaper than your average build and manufactured in a fraction of the usual time. The pre-fab industry says with greater investment, New Zealand could be producing tens of thousands more houses every year. Kelly Dennett reports.

Ahna Brownlee is busy. Really busy. The Podlife business director says the transportable housing company has been “flat out” since launching five years ago. Manufacturing everything from tiny homes and granny flats, to bachs and container homes at their Whakatane site, Brownlee says they’re working on five pods a week, and finish about five in a month.

While the average house price hit $800,000 in December, building isn't much cheaper. The average cost of a build in 2020 was $434,790 in Wellington, $451,910 in Auckland, and $392,801 in Canterbury. The most expensive place to build was Otago, at $547,672, with an average cost of $2659 per metre.

Supplied Panels manufactured offsite meant it took 10 weeks to complete this build in Franklin from start to finish.

Some estimates suggest factory-line prefabricated home assembly can shave 15 per cent off construction costs. Podlife’s entry-level price point sees pods starting from $18,000, ranging in size from 10m2 to 15m2. Designs can be customised to include an extra room, or verandah. A 5m2 single pod goes for $11,000, with kitchen and en-suite added for $12,000, or a 10m2 deck for $2500. Manufacturing can take anywhere from days up to six weeks.

READ MORE:

* Golden Bay's affordable housing project receives multiple land offers

* Small home signals a game-changer for the housing industry

* Blenheim hotel fears Kāinga Ora homes will increase 'unauthorised' parkers



“People who have children or are starting out and can’t get into the market, this is a great way to start,” Brownlee says. “Mums and dads are saying, ‘this is how we’ll get you into the market’ and putting a pod in their backyard for their children. For a lot of people, obviously, the huge thing is the budget. The beauty of the pod is, we know exactly what it’s going to cost.”

But, says, Brownlee, some will be put off by the added logistical layers that pre-fab companies can’t negotiate for them. While transportable companies will often handle building consent, buyers first have to find suitable land – also scarce. Brownlee has fielded phone calls from desperate buyers about land packages. They also have to battle council red tape to obtain resource consent, and secure a loan from banks often unwilling to loan on pre-fab builds.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Dr Allison Oosterman is facing hurdles to gain resource consent to add buildings onto her Oratia property.

“If you haven’t got the land you might as well kiss it all goodbye,” says retired senior lecturer, Dr Allison Oosterman. With her two sons and one of their partners, Oosterman bought a million-dollar 4ha site in West Auckland’s Oratia, with plans to add a main dwelling and a minor dwelling (the latter for Oosterman). They’ve yet to choose a manufacturer but so far the process of just preparing land hasn’t been simple.

In the Waitakere foothills resource consent from Auckland Council isn't straightforward. They need to plan for flooding, and incorporate a swamp garden. Their homes must not be within 10m of the boundary, the minor dwelling has to be within 50m from the main house, and if all those rules run their options short they might have to build a bridge over the property’s stream, to the tune of $300,000.

“Honestly it’s unbelievable,” says Oosterman. “It’s been a bit of a headache really. (Manufacturers) can build a house in eight weeks but nevertheless it’s four months to get consents and plans done.” Despite having the hardest part of the puzzle secured – the land (after the sale their neighbour offered to give them an extra $100,000 for it) – Oosterman doesn’t see them building for another year.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The 4ha Oratia property Oosterman builds to add a major and minor transportable dwelling onto.

For “risk-taker” Oosterman, 73, who anticipates some cash from the future sale of her Te Atatu South home, the tricky path will be worth it to her, and she’s got the time to plan. The pre-fab housing businesses she’s investigated have modern, interesting designs, compared to the “traditional, dull designs that haven’t been upgraded”. But she can see why the logistics – and the cost of those logistics – could be off-putting to people just trying to get into the market.

Much of New Zealand’s first housing was pre-fabricated – built in Australia or the UK and assembled on-site, the largest of which was the original Government House in Auckland. Since then, while kitset housing, tiny homes, and other transportables, have become trendy there can is an enduring, outdated perception that prefab housing is cheap and nasty, and some house hunters - particularly first home buyers being careful with their cash – are wary about quality.

PreFabNZ chief executive Scott Fisher says Kiwis, including the government and the construction industry, are tied to an outmoded way of building and with commitment from Government to support and incentivise others to invest, off-site construction could skyrocket New Zealand’s housing construction. In 2018 the UK pre-fab sector was given a $324m (£170) investment promise for innovation and adoption of off-site manufacturing.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Dr Allison Oosterman is a co-owner on a split urban/rural property in Glen Eden, West Auckland, which has required substantial effort to clear the section.

“A business is not going to invest $25m into off-site manufacturing for housing if there’s not a commitment there for the output from that factory,” he says. Some larger companies which was producing about 500 homes a year, could double or triple their output, he says. And with 40-50 companies in the market, even conservative estimates could see housing output scale up by thousands, or tens of thousands. “Other businesses, if they knew there was certainty around Government commitment to the industry, they will quite often make decisions to invest in technology and scale up operations. The off-site sector is very healthy, it could do more, it could do it quicker.”

Relocatable housing company, Elevate, based in Cambridge, caters to the higher-end of the modular housing market – their range starts from $235,000 for a two bedroom, 70m2 home – producing about a dozen homes a year.

Director Lee Turner says they have few, if any, first-home customers and attributes this to land supply, banks unwilling to lend on transportable housing, and developers often being unwilling to have transportables on their subdivisions. Their price-point sees a cliental more likely to be retirees, empty nesters, or sometimes families with a good income who like their designs’ efficient use of space.

Kelly Hodel/Waikato Times Elevate Homes director Lee Turner says their clients tend not to be money oriented and are focussed on quality design.

“Our clients aren’t really chasing the money so much, they’re looking for ease and quality....(but) I think it’s something people are going to turn to more often. They’re going to look at it as an option and think, geez, look at the benefit here.’”

Elevate project manages its builds, and organises building consent. Construction is in a controlled yard, so they minimise waste, and he says the workmanship is high because, “when you have the same tradesmen repeating the same job over and over you get a bit of practice at it”. While their yard is open air, they’re investigating covered options, and their speed still means they can get a roof, framing and under-cladding on in a day and a half, so it becomes waterproof. Since Covid-19 has put a premium on labour and materials Turner says the guarantee of both by signing up to them has appeal for buyers.

But, prefab businesses aren’t immune from labour and materials shortages. A 46-year high in house building consents in October, plus the pandemic, has put strain on materials, including timber. Charles Innes, director of designer modular homes producer Podular, says he's had trouble finding staff as the company scaled up, creating three new sites after launching in 2018. It has about 65 clients on their books, anywhere between initial design stages to transportation.

Reserve Bank economists explain why they think housing inflation is almost over.

Podular sells 13sqm sleepouts from $40,000, and larger, 2-5 bedroom options, from $240,000. Like Elevate, it’s price-point and design is at the higher end and their market tends to be people looking for baches or second dwellings. He thinks risk-averse banks need to change their position to help more people into the pre-fab market.

Westpac was the first bank to offer a specific mortgage for prefabricated home buyers with its head of home-ownership, Mark Dunmore, previously saying off-site manufacturing was crucial to addressing affordability and supply issues. The loan is similar to a construction loan but includes an insurance requirement during the build. Payments are made in stages and there are some pre-construction requirements for builders.

Pre-fab proponents hope that the shelving of the Resource Management Act will streamline developments and free up land, but in the meantime people looking for low-cost living options are struggling. Dunedin solo mum of two, Cyndee Elder, has been investigating transportable housing since realising her youngest, 13, would likely be out of their Kāinga Ora home in a few years, and she’d need to find something permanent, and affordable, for herself. With a tight budget of $80,000 she quickly came up against bureaucracy.

Hoping to not just find a housing solution for herself, but put together a community of tiny houses, she discovered while it was possible to secure a section for several tiny homes, resource consent stipulated there couldn’t be more than one kitchen on site, for example. She thinks land supply issues could be solved by developers, land bankers or even Kāinga Ora, sitting on patches waiting for construction, could lease plots to small homeowners. “I don’t see why there’s an issue around housing, there're opportunities out there – but people aren’t listening.”

Supplied Scott Fisher, chief executive of PreFab NZ

Scott Fisher says now is the time for a Government-led revolution. Kāinga Ora continues to investigate and use pre-fab construction companies – it has about 20 off-site suppliers on its modular and pre-fab housing panel, and about 12 per cent of its housing under development use off-site design techniques. Seven market projects were also at various development stages, ranging from terraced housing to large apartment buildings.

It’s developing an off-site plan and expanding its off-site manufacture programme, and will revise its targets for that type of housing. “Kāinga Ora aims to expand the use of OSM technology to the point where it is commonplace due to the time, cost and quality outcomes,” a spokesperson said.

Fisher says Kāinga Ora is but a small part of the puzzle.

“The old ways will not save us, and we no longer have the time to wait. The Canterbury earthquakes were a missed opportunity to turbo-charge the offsite sector. KiwiBuild failed to deliver when the offsite sector was ready...Government now runs the risk of missing yet another opportunity – the one Covid-19 presents.”

Minister for Building and Construction Poto Williams agrees offsite manufacturing plays an important role in the future of the housing industry, and in making fast, safe, and cost-efficient homes. Changes to the Building Act would see approved manufacturers able to be certified to sign off on their own designs and construction. “These changes will support an increase in the use of offsite and prefab building methods, which can result in faster build times and an overall increase in efficiency...We remain absolutely committed to the ongoing role of the offsite manufacturing and prefabricated housing industry plays and its ability to enable fast, safe, cost-efficient housing.”

Supplied The Box 130 Elevate home starts from $387,000.

‘It was so easy’

Sandie and Graeme Sargent's brand new house arrived on the back of a truck.

Replete with everything from bathroom tiles to television, the 140sqm home made the journey from Cambridge to the Wairarapa just 16 weeks after they ordered it.

"All we had to do was get it hooked up to the services, and we were in," Graeme says. "I can't emphasise just how easy the whole process was."

Three years after their house was delivered, the couple are still firm fans of both their property and transportable homes in general.

For them, the certainty that came with buying a ready-made Elevate house outweighed the risk of the budget blowouts they'd seen with friends building from scratch.

"We knew exactly what we were going to get and exactly how much it was going to cost. That's a big incentive."

The retired couple chose the Box 130 design, priced from $387k, but chose to change and upgrade some of the standard features. The land wasn’t hard to find - their small section is part of a Martinborough subdivision, and the building company handled the consents.

The couple say the quick-to-build transportable homes are the houses of the future.

“It’s about deciding what it is you really need; how much space you have to have. Our last house was 200sqm and this doesn’t seem much smaller.”

Additional reporting: Virginia Fallon

Supplied An Elevate show home. The 145m2 transportable has three bedrooms, and two bathrooms.

Housing solutions

Banks have restricted loans to investors by upping required deposits to 30 per cent, and would move to 40 per cent by May. In February changes were made to the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee’s remit, requiring it to take into account housing policy

Building continues on more state houses. Since 2017 it’s built 4579 new homes and the Public Housing Plan 2021-2024 commits to an extra 8000 homes, including 2000 transitional homes

Councils have been freed up to focus on larger scale works with changes to the Building Act in 2020 that mean smaller-scale projects like sleep-outs, outdoor fires, carports, sheds and installing ground-mounted solar panels no longer require building consent. The repealing of the Resource Management Act, replaced by three new acts, will simplify planning processes, and time and costs reduced, said responsible minister David Parker