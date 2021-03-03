Asking businesses to bear brunt of lockdowns 'not sustainable'

Many small New Zealand businesses are “just hanging on” and reaching the end of their ability to support their staff and operations, the Employers and Manufacturers Association (EMA) says.

A group of business leaders on Tuesday called for more transparency from the Government about its strategy to manage Covid-19 into the future.

Groups such as the EMA and BusinessNZ have supported that request.

“Stronger engagement with business – for example by the Ministry of Health on key matters such as the vaccine rollout – would allow for more successful delivery of information and services,” said BusinessNZ chief executive Kirk Hope.

“There is also a need to understand and to have dialogue on the Government’s overall strategy for ongoing sustainable management of the pandemic into the future.

“Businesses and communities would like to see relevant agencies sharing more operational information and the Government sharing more detail of its strategic direction in the fight against Covid.”

EMA chief executive Brett O’Riley said business owners were being crippled by increasing pressure and costs from the ongoing series of lockdowns. “We can’t keep lurching from one alert level to another.

“While the government and various agencies have acted quickly to support both employers and employees in the most recent rapid lockdowns, the pressure mounts on both of those groups as each successive lockdown is doing more damage to already struggling businesses and their employees,” he said.

David White/Stuff Auckland businesses have had to close as the city returned to level 3.

“Many of our smaller businesses are just hanging on and reaching the end of their capability to continue supporting their staff and their own operations. The vast majority of business owners, supported by their staff, have gone out of their way to try everything they can to keep people in work.”

He said it was good to see the leaders of big business acknowledge on Tuesday that the strain was particularly on the small business sector.

“I felt there was a danger businesses would fall off a cliff in March and we are seeing that.

“There’s a lack of certainty and people have run out of runway.”

He said the Government had performed well thus far but businesses wanted to know what “normal” would look like.

O’Riley said his association wanted an integrated plan.

“We’ve seen noticeably faster and improved systems of rolling out checkpoints and offering business assistance in the last two lockdowns but asking workplaces – particularly small businesses and their people – to continue to bear the brunt of lockdowns is not a sustainable long-term solution to managing Covid-19 in our communities.

“We’d urge Government and the various ministries involved in managing the pandemic to accept and work with all the resources, technology and expertise available to them from any sector," he said.

“One of my frustrations is that the agency that’s least connected with the business community is the Ministry of Health. It’s very hard to get from them a handle on what they want us to do… when there’s an issue in the community, where’s the engagement from Ministry of Health? These businesses will be our members in many cases.

“We’ve had members ready to saliva test their staff since the middle of last year. What is the plan around that? Why is the private sector providing that testing a bad thing?”