'A dream since I was a kid': Jamie 'Chip' Andrews on owning an iconic Taranaki surf shop

On the street that leads to one of New Plymouth’s most popular surf breaks stands Beach Street Surf Shop, a Taranaki icon for surf lovers and wave riders.

The morning of my chat with owner Jamie “Chip” Andrews (Ngāti Ruahine, Ngāti Tu, Ngāti Kahungunu), the shop is fairly quiet, with a few casual browsers, and a couple of guys playing guitar in the corner. The homelike atmosphere is about as far from a sterile mall-type sports store as you can get – with te reo signs on the walls, surfing books, mags and memorabilia scattered around, and Te Korimako o Taranaki, the local iwi station, playing over the speakers.

For Andrews, owning Beach St Surf Shop is just part of the lifestyle that he’d always dreamed of ever since he was a kid.

He reminisces, “When I was twelve, they asked me at school what I wanted to do when I grew up, and I said, ‘anything to do with surfing’. They laughed at me, said that I was just going to end up as a surf bum, and I believed them.”

Andrews ended up leaving school at fourteen and, “fell off the rails a bit”, getting into trouble, and giving up surfing altogether. When he turned eighteen however, he decided he’d had enough of that life and got back in the water. He began fixing boards out the back of his garage, and had a WINZ mentor assigned to him to teach him the ropes of business management.

“He wanted me to carry on with surfboard repairs, but I couldn’t see a future in it. I wanted my own store, my own brand, my own clothing. So, I had to let him go.”

Already making a name for himself on the national wave riding circuit, Andrews was being sponsored by the then owner of Beach St Surf Shop, Arch Arthur.

Arch owned shop spaces in nearby Waitara, and Andrews persuaded Arch to let him open a surf shop with storage for Arch’s range of imported surfboards. An empty space was duly renovated, decorated and stocked, and Chip, as the new manager, got on with it.

The Waitara store eventually closed, but by then Andrews was also working fulltime at Beach Street. When Arch wanted to retire, Andrews was the natural choice to take over.

“He had a few good cash offers, but he offered it to me because he believed I’d carry on the legacy of the place.”

Even though the coastal town has more than its fair share of surfing outlets, Beach Street Surf Shop is still a popular destination for beginners and experts alike to come calling.

“The big stores and online are our competition, sure,” Andrews says, “but we don’t have to line up at the same starting line. Our store isn’t generic. The others are about brands, and we’re about riding waves. We have more core products like boards, wetsuits, leg ropes, fins and wax. We’re the ultimate waterman store.’

Andrews’s reputation on the water certainly helps. He’s a National surfing champ, an International Surfing Association (ISA) level competitor for long, short, knee and paddleboarding, and an ISA Level 2 judge and surfing coach, while his partner Jo Moore (Te Atiawa) is a kneeboard world champ and New Zealand longboard champ.

“We actually met in the water, at the Māori Surf Nats at Manu Bay in Raglan,” he says with a grin.

For Andrews, family comes first, and maintaining a good work-life balance is paramount.

“Money isn’t the driving force – well – I have to feed the family, but it’s more about the people, the community, and the sport that has given me so much. My life would have been way worse without surfing.”

People sometimes approach Andrews on the beach wanting to know what he’s riding, which is good for sales. Beginners are often keen to buy all the gear all at once, but Chip advises to get a lesson or two first, and see what others recommend. “Surfing is about educating yourself. I’m still learning, every day. Especially with out-of-towners who come in and ask, ‘Where are the waves?’ They help me learn patience.”

And when I ask if he has any advice to pass on, he says, “Just don’t give up. People will always tell you no. Don’t believe them.”