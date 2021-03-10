Family of wheelchair user sold treadmill join call for crackdown

Jean-Pierre Hammond, who lives in a rest home hospital, is upset that he was sent a treadmill despite trying to cancel the order.

The Commerce Commission and Consumer NZ are lending their support to a proposed rule change that would mean legal action could be taken against salespeople who use high-pressure tactics, particularly against vulnerable customers.

The Fair Trading Amendment Bill is waiting for its second reading.

It includes the introduction of “unconscionable conduct” prohibitions, which would mean penalties could be applied in situations where customers were treated badly.

The issue has been highlighted in recent days by the case of Jean-Pierre Hammond, an 82-year-old wheelchair user who was sold a treadmill that retails for more than $2000.

He said, despite trying to cancel the order on the phone, the salesman did not let him “get a word in edgeways”.

Consumer NZ head of research Jessica Wilson said it was a scenario her organisation often encountered – “companies taking advantage of the person’s situation to sell a product they don’t really need and in some cases can’t afford”.

She said, while the Fair Trading Act had provisions for misleading conduct, including unconscionable conduct would mean there would be penalties when behaviour was a “step beyond” misleading, she said. “It’s extra consumer protection from hardline sales… vacuum cleaner salespeople trying to flog a $10,000 vacuum to a frail customer who can’t afford it and can’t use it.”

The Commerce Commission made a submission in support of the prohibition.

It said New Zealand should follow Australia’s consumer law.

“The commission expects similar advantages to accrue in New Zealand as a result of adding this enforcement tool. “

Supplied Jessica Hammond and father Jean-Pierre Hammond.

It said it could be used in cases that had been seen in the New Zealand market, such as highly priced mobile traders seeking out customers who were struggling to access goods, funds or deferred payment terms from other sources.

Another situation was high-pricing of essentials during a crisis.

“Committee members will be familiar with reporting in March-April 2020, during the Covid-19 crisis, as to traders who were alleged to be selling food basics or health essentials at unusually high prices.”

High-pressure sales tactics would also be captured, they said.

Brand Developers, which sold the treadmill to Hammond, has provided a refund.

But his daughter, Jessica Hammond, said she wanted to see processes put in place to ensure the situation was not repeated with other vulnerable customers. “The current law is definitely not strong enough and that I hope the unconscionable conduct provision passes.”

Brand Developers has not responded to requests for comment.