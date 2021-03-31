Assessing New Zealand's resilience: How do the regions stack up?

How well New Zealand’s businesses will perform in 2021 and 2022 is still very uncertain, data consultancy Dot Loves Data says.

The research firm’s resilience index, provided exclusively to The Monitor, shows how regions of the country are faring now, and what the future might look like.

The index assigns a resilience measure from one to seven and tracks New Zealand national and regional performance from 2001 to today.

NEW ZEALAND: – RESILIENCE LEVEL THREE

Government director Justin Lester said businesses were surprised at the strength of the second half of 2020, after a very weak first half of 2020.

“The wave of money that flowed into the economy via the wage subsidy helped stabilise companies quickly. However, based on our business resilience index, which aggregates measures relating to business growth rates, openings/closures, stability and consumer demand, the current business cycle looks to have reached its peak and is currently trending downward.

“If we look back, New Zealand performed strongly from January 2001 until October 2007, but nosedived from October 2007 until December 2008,” Lester said.

“While some confidence was restored between January 2009 to December 2010, the economy tracked sideways and then into a second dip, meaning the bottom of the GFC cycle was not reached until November 2011, three years after the GFC first commenced.

“Despite the immediate impact of the Covid lockdown in March 2020, this time around companies were able to maintain confidence until October 2020. Since then we have seen a quick tapering in confidence and an increase in business closures. As to what the future holds, if borders are able to open and supply chains can be restored, we may see improvements, but continuing lockdowns or disruption to international supply chains will create additional headwinds.”

Unsplash Auckland is holding up despite multiple lockdowns.

AUCKLAND – RESILIENCE LEVEL FOUR

Lester said Auckland was still at resilience index level four, despite having been through more periods of lockdown than other parts of the country.

Its net increase in businesses was 4.6 per cent between February 2020 and February 2021.

“A lead indicator for future performance is the level of customer engagement, which has weakened in Auckland by 24.9 per cent,” Lester said.

“This indicates that there will be more business closures in coming months, which will negatively impact business resilience.”

WELLINGTON AND CHRISTCHURCH – RESILIENCE LEVEL THREE

Between February 2020 and February 2021 the net number of Wellington businesses increased by 0.9 per cent and in Christchurch by 2.1 per cent.

Supplied Queenstown-based adventure company Canyon Explorers will hibernate normal operations from February 15, 2021, due to the effects of Covid-19 and the closure of New Zealand's borders.

QUEENSTOWN – RESILIENCE LEVEL FOUR

Lester said Queenstown’s resilience level was possibly helped by a range of Government initiatives that had been targeted to support the centre, including $85m for a town centre redevelopment, Department of Conservation concession fees for tourism businesses, local events funding, wage subsidies and funding from the tourism recovery package for large-scale Queenstown businesses.

“However, ongoing consumer weakness in Queenstown points strongly to future business closures, which is evidenced by a 38.1 per cent decline in customer engagement between February 2020 and February 2021.”

REGIONAL NZ

Business resilience was strongest in Gisborne, Wairoa and Opotiki, which Lester said were underpinned by reasonable net business growth, fewer business closures and more stable consumer demand.

The weakest resilience levels were recorded in Kaikoura, Hurunui, Waitomo and Rangitikei.

CLOSURES

In September and November 2020, when the wage subsidy initiative came to a close, a 127 per cent increase in business closures was observed, when compared to the same months in 2019.

Of the businesses that closed during this period only 295 had received the wage subsidy.

The 295 companies that had to close after receiving a subsidy received a cumulative funding amount of $29.2m. The largest amount of subsidy given to an individual company that closed between August and November 2020 was $1.47m

The average subsidy given to an individual company that closed between August and November was $99,000.

The industry that had the most closures was the professional and scientific sector, while rental, hiring and real estate services was hit the second-hardest.

During that time, Auckland had four times more closures than the region hit the second-hardest which was Canterbury. Auckland had 6973, Canterbury 1626 and Wellington 1377.

From the 21,000 directors associated with the 14,900 businesses that closed between August and November 648 directors went on to open 770 new businesses from November 2020.

OUTLOOK

Consumer transactions are a lead indicator for future business performance in customer-facing sectors such as grocery, petrol, retail, hospitality, accommodation, appliances and motor vehicles.

The research captured consumer spending data from October 1, 2020, to February 28, 2020 and benchmarked this against the same period in 2019/20. For New Zealand, total Eftpos NZ spending was down by -3.6 per cent.

Strongly performing sectors include apparel, grocery, alcohol (off-licences), beauty treatments, luxury goods and DIY stores. Sectors struggling the most included accommodation (hotels and motels), restaurants, airports, petrol service stations, tourist attractions and transport providers.

The weakest consumer spending was seen in Queenstown (-38.1 per cent), Auckland CBD (-34 per cent), Auckland Airport precinct (-41.2 per cent), Te Anau (-33.5 per cent), Mackenzie District (-21.2 per cent), Westland (-19.7 per cent), Greymouth (-13.1 per cent) and Kaikoura (-13.9 per cent).

The strongest performance was seen in Carterton (+14.1 per cent), Gisborne (+10.2 per cent) and Whakatane (+7.1 per cent).