Florence van Dyke: Why I ditched corporate law to start a business with my sister

Florence Van Dyke was a corporate lawyer before going into business with her sister, Chloe van Dyke.

Florence van Dyke was a corporate lawyer, and her sister Chloe was a neuroscientist. Florence explains why they went in a completely new direction to create a national juice business together.

My sister Chloe is the entrepreneurial spirit behind Chia Sisters.

Chia seeds are rich in Omega 3, iron, fibre, and magnesium; she had the foresight to start hydrating them back in 2012, before they were well-known in the western world.

While she was doing that, I was working at one of New Zealand’s ‘big three’ corporate law firms. I enjoyed the work and the camaraderie in our mergers and acquisitions team, but it was hard not to feel disparaged by the lack of female role models in higher positions.

READ MORE:

* The principles of business that saw Chia Sisters succeed

* Couples and families that work together

* Chia sisters continue their awards roll

* Forbes award rich reward for Chia Sisters



There were forty partners at the law firm. Four were women. And only two of those had families. I was struck by the gender disparity, but also the impact of this type of work-life on families. Why was it so difficult to be a good parent and a good corporate lawyer at this firm?

Tim Cuff/Supplied Siblings Florence van Dyke (left) and Chloe van Dyke founded Chia Sisters together.

I wanted to have a family in the future, and I wanted to surround myself with an ethos that encouraged women as leaders, in a work environment that centered around people and the planet.

With that in mind, I ditched the heels for a hairnet and jumped into the juicery with Chloe. Together, we wanted to create a new kind of business. One that measures success not only in health drinks going out the factory door but by the impact we can have on our community and environment.

Over the last five years we have brought this dream to life. There have been many ups – including being named on the Forbes 30 List with a trip to Hong Kong – and many lows – like the production run that ended in the factory ceiling being drenched in chia seeds.

MARION VAN DIJK/Nelson Mail Chia Sisters founders Florence Van Dyke, left and Chloe Van Dyke, have gone from strength to strength.

Through these roller coasters we have reflected on our personality types. We have worked hard to understand ourselves and each other better: what motivates us?

How do we respond to positive business achievements and setbacks?

At what times do we praise others and when do we feel defensive?

We have learnt when to push and when to give each other a break.

We understand each other's tipping points. As sisters, we are quick to recognise and address this. It might be telling each other to go for a run, sleep in or go home to whānau.Often in business, we do not show vulnerability, but being in business with your sister means you can, which I feel has made us more resilient.

Tim Cuff/Supplied Florence van Dyke (right) says she and her sister Chloe are quick to recognise each other's tipping points.

We have come to understand what makes each other's brain tick too (and just as importantly what does not!) We aim to split our leadership roles: Chloe on innovation, production and formulation and me on sustainability and sales strategies.

Running a business means weathering storms and celebrating the wins, and we have been through all those experiences together.

While we are different in most ways, the one area where we are united is our ethos for environmental and social responsibility. So we decided to engrain our personal values into the core of our business.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/Stuff Florence van Dyke, left and Chloe van Dyke launched their Bottle by the Sun drink in 2018.

We did this by measuring our carbon footprint and becoming Zero Carbon, becoming Living Wage certified, installing solar panels, and most recently by becoming B-Corp certified which is an in-depth ethical business framework.

We do not want to leave our values from our personal lives at the doorstep when we go to work, no one does, so they are now a part of how we do business.