Auckland businessman fined $30k for biosecurity breach

Sanjive Ramavtar Kapoor was convicted and fined in the Manukau District Court on Monday. (File photo)

An Auckland businessman has been fined $30,000 for opening shipping containers at a private address, and attempting to cover it up.

Manager and owner of Divine Logistics Limited, Sanjive Ramavtar Kapoor, 53, was sentenced in the Manukau District Court on Monday.

He pleaded guilty to three charges related to opening sea containers at a private address and falsifying documents.

In December 2018, an off-duty senior quarantine officer for the Ministry of Primary Industries (MPI) saw an imported sea container being unpacked outside a private address near Māngere Bridge in Auckland.

READ MORE:

* Man hid seeds in trousers, cigarettes in bag to smuggle them into New Zealand

* Auckland woman fined $31,500 for selling edible bird's nests

* $60,000 fine for company which illegally imported banned Hisla fish



An investigation was launched, and it was found Kapoor had redirected containers to a private address 22 times between June 2018 and January 2018.

Kapoor admitted to opening and unpacking 12 of these containers.

MPI also found Kapoor had falsified 20 of the container log sheets he gave to MPI investigators.

MPI regional manager Simon Anderson said sea containers imported into the country had to be sent to registered sites and opened at approved transitional facilities to ensure any biosecurity risk was addressed.

“Mr Kapoor broke both of these requirements and provided MPI investigators with falsified documents,” Anderson said.

Kapoor’s actions posed a risk to New Zealand’s biosecurity, Anderson said.

“The prosecution is a reminder that MPI will take action when offending is detected. Attempting to cover up the activities makes the offending much more serious.”

Stuff.co.nz Bright future ahead for MPI puppies

Imported sea containers could carry “highly destructive” pests and diseases, Anderson said.

“The introduction of these organisms could have a significant, and potentially devastating, impact on New Zealand’s economy.

“New Zealand enjoys a good reputation internationally for being free from a number of pests and diseases, and we need to keep it that way.”