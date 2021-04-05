Early and fast vintage sees Marlborough harvest wind up unusually early by Easter

Nautilus Estate harvest team finished harvest on March 25 a whole week earlier than ever before.

Having time off over the Easter long weekend is a really rare occasion in the wine industry.

But thanks to an exceptionally early and fast vintage, a lot of Marlborough medium-size wineries have already finished harvest.

Nautilus Estate winemaker and general manager, Clive Jones has been in his role for more than 20 years.

Jones said it was the first year they had finished harvest in March.

“We finished on the 25th of March, whereas the previous few years we finished on the 4th of April, so we are about a week earlier that we have ever been before.

“There is a combination of reasons. We have certainly seen the harvest window getting earlier over the last few years, so we are starting earlier and as a consequence we finish earlier as well.

Jessica Jones Nautilus Estate winemaker and general manager, Clive Jones said it was the first year he finished harvest in March.

“Low crops brought everything on reasonably quickly. If the crops were normal rather than low, we may have got another four of five days harvesting.

Jones said crops were significantly down on average, with pinot noir and pinot gris crops particularly low, but the quality of the grapes was exceptional.

“We are all delighted to have Easter off. Everybody is tired as they are usually at the end of harvest so having a nice break is a good way to finish harvest,” Jones said.

Harvest is also over for Cloudy Bay Vineyards senior winemaker Nikolai St George.

St George said it was fantastic to have Easter off, particularly for the viticulture team.

“The vineyard crew had a massive year just trying to get everything to the finish line. They had a lot of stress, especially with the labour issue. It is well deserved,” St George said.

Having worked in the wine industry for the last 20 years, St George said it was the earliest harvest that he could remember.

Brya Ingram/Marlborough Express Cloudy Bay Vineyards senior winemaker Nikolai St George said it was an interesting year as everyone in the region is going to be short of wine.

“It is not directly related to Marlborough, it is actually most of New Zealand. Gisborne was harvesting mid-February which is very early.

“In Hawke's Bay, Te Mata finished picking their cabernet in March and that's usually a month later,” St George said.

St George said it was an interesting year as everyone in the region was going to be short of wine.

“To me, it is an industry pivotal moment. There will be a lot of demand and not a lot of supply, we have not seen this scarcity for the past 10 years.

“It is going to be challenging for some companies trying to fulfil all their obligations with existing contracts with large customers like supermarkets ... They may not be able to fulfil all their obligations.

“It is going to be very interesting to see how that influences market, price and demand for the following years,” said St George.

Cool weather during flowering has caused what those in the trade called “hens and chicks” to affect the vintage this year.

Marlborough Grape Growers Co-operative viticulturist Johnny McMillan said in March he could tell in November Marlborough's grape harvest would be smaller – likely down about 20 per cent.

He said the lighter yield triggered back to the weather conditions of the previous bloom, in December the year before. It was always a two-year process.

“Hens and chicks” is when a bunch contained grapes of different sizes and levels of maturity. The normal-sized, seeded grapes were the “hens”, and the small, seedless grapes were the “chicks”.