Kiwi businesses in London reopen after lockdown: 'I really do hope this is the end'

Setting up shop in London is one of the ultimate scale-ups for Kiwi businesses, but the past year has proved difficult with the city’s multiple lockdowns bringing months of closures.On Monday they are allowed to reopen. Alice Peacock reports.

When the British public received the ‘stay at home’ order in March 2020, sales of Wallace Cotton’s linen pyjamas and floral printed duvet covers went through the roof.

“People had never spent so much time in their home,” said Sophie Turner, Wallace’s UK operations manager. “For our category, homeware and sleepwear, it was great. Pyjamas had become the new workwear.”

In reality, the situation had been incredibly stressful for the 26-year-old. When shops selling non-essential goods were ordered to close, Turner was more than 17,000km away from the store that she managed in south west London.

She had departed the UK for Auckland two weeks earlier and by the time she landed, switched on her phone, and read the news, it felt as though the whole world had changed. “All of a sudden I’d flown halfway across the world from this business I’m managing, and it’s crumbling,” she said. “I really felt like I had abandoned ship at the worst possible time.”

There was a two-week lull as people figured out “what the hell was going on”, but then around Easter, online sales began to surge. With Turner on holiday her two full-time staff members struggled to cope with the demand. “I had to come back.”

By the time Turner returned in April, Covid-19 had been declared a “major incident” in London, with more than 14,000 people across the UK having died with the virus. But orders kept rolling in, so Turner and her colleagues adjusted to dealing with customers solely over the phone and getting their product out the door. While the company didn’t have an urgent need to pivot, they have started producing facemasks out of fabric offcuts; a move that has fit into their bid to cut down on waste and reduce their carbon footprint.

While Turner was looking forward to opening the store once more in April, she expected a dip in sales as spending shifted into hospitality and travel. Her hope was that customers continued to care as much about their home space, in a post-lockdown London. “Having your interior environment beautiful and creating a really good energy for you, that’s important all the time.”

Alice Peacock/Stuff Ruth Sibbald in her Notting Hill, London, store.

High-end jewellery brand Zoe & Morgan was lucky to benefit from the same spike in sales that came with Brits’ online shopping through lockdown. While the heart of the business is in Auckland, Ruth Sibbald, one of the three siblings behind the brand, runs the London store.

When the city was plunged into its first lockdown, Sibbald loaded up her car with pieces of gem-studded jewellery from her Notting Hill store to take home. For the next two months, Sibbald would pack and ship orders to customers from there, while her three full-time staffers worked from home.

Sibbald remembered it as a nerve-wracking time. “I didn’t know what was going to happen,” she said. “You’re living day-to-day, because you’re quite unsure about what the future is going to look like.”

Her uncertainty disappeared when website sales shot up. Over the first few months of lockdown they grew 100 per cent, while overall revenue increased on the year prior.

Many of the orders were gifts; people ordering for their loved ones, mainly smaller pieces from the brand’s silver and gold-plated collections rather than statement pieces.

Requests for bespoke jewellery and engagement rings were a little harder to facilitate online. “There have been some brave men out there, but they have all been delighted with the rings when they see them,” Sibbald laughed. But regardless of difficulties orders continued to fly out the door. In May, Sibbald decided to move packaging and shipping back into the store, ahead of the much-anticipated lifting of lockdown in June 2020.

It was the start of summer and spirits were up across the city as first schools, then non-essential stores reopened. The first customer was Kate Moss – much to the excitement of the team. Later, hospitality and hairdressers dusted off the cobwebs to supply customers with long-awaited pints and much-needed haircuts.

The freedom was sweet, but fairly short-lived. Fresh restrictions imposed in September, ahead of another two full lockdowns – one in November, then the current lockdown, which began in January.

Looking forward to April 12, when retail and outdoor hospitality are due to open once more, Sibbald was excited about the prospect of welcoming customers back in.

“It’s not just for us that I’m looking forward to it, it’s for that general shift in energy,” she explained. “I really do hope that this is the end.”

Alice Peacock/Stuff Managing director Craig Macfarlane outside Ozone coffee's Bethnal Green site, London.

For Craig Macfarlane, managing director of Ozone Coffee, the past year has been all about the pivot. “Depending on what industry you’re in, you’ve had to manoeuvre accordingly, to make the best of a situation which has been – let’s face it – monumentally onerous,” he said.

Specialty coffee roaster Ozone has two London roasteries and eateries; the company’s original , in the heart of Shoreditch, was established in 2012, 14 years after the business was born in New Plymouth.

The London sites were hit hard when the government announced hospitality venues had to close. As restrictions gradually eased, takeaways were still allowed, but as a la carte eateries, this wasn’t how the business was used to operating.

Macfarlane, 48, from Christchurch, said working across teamsmeant he was frequently on Zoom calls at 5am, then again at 10pm. The aim was to create better visibility and understanding around what was going on, he said.

Macfarlane said Ozone was fortunate to be spread across different channels. Online coffee sales soared, as did coffee subscriptions, he said, and helped make up for other revenue losses.

They launched an ‘Ozone to Go’ menu, mainly comprising items developed from the chef's signature dishes. A spruced-up mince on focaccia, served with housemade piccalilli and smoked cheddar was on offer, along with smoked fish kedgeree, and an eggs benedict bun.

The team was raring to go when hospitality reopened in summer last year. With the government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme, where the government subsidised half price meals at all participating eateries from Monday through Wednesday, introduced a month after the reopening of restaurants, tables at the eateries were jam-packed through the month of August. (A study into the impact of the initiative, which cost the government close to £850 million (NZ$1.6B) to finance, later found the scheme contributed to a “significant rise” in Covid-19 infections.)

When restrictions tightened in December, ahead of the third, latest lockdown, felt all too familiar. Macfarlane said by then, at least they were all across the process that needed to be put in place. Ozone’s chefs kept busy by creating a new line of chutneys to brew and sell, cooking or fermenting vegetables that were often imperfect seconds that might have otherwise gone to waste.

The business had taken advantage of local government grants and VAT (tax) hospitality relief as well as the government’s furlough scheme, which saw around 60 per cent of Ozone’s London-based staff furloughed throughout the various lockdowns. While he doubted any of his staff missed the tube, Macfarlane said they’d all been missing the community aspect of the job; seeing their favourite customers and working as part of a team.

Ozone’s reopening would be staggered. While April 12 saw the doors of their Bethnal Green eatery flung wide open, with a good amount of space for tables outdoors, the original Shoreditch outfit was restricted to serving takeaways until May, when indoor dining is scheduled to open.

Macfarlane couldn’t wait to see his staff back on deck, or customers enjoying an Ozone’s brew and a plate of kai on site.

“It’s about the sense of energy you get from other people, and the buzz you get from being busy.”