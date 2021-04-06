Trans-Tasman bubble: Air NZ boss's fist pump moment

Jacinda Ardern says there will be protocols in place to deal with any Covid outbreaks on either side of the bubble.

Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran gave a fist pump when he heard the Prime Minister announce a date for the start of quarantine-free travel between Australia and New Zealand.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced that a trans-Tasman bubble would open from April 19.

She said it could deliver as much as $2 billion in economic benefit.

Foran said that Air New Zealand would be operating at 50 per cent of pre-Covid capacity levels when the bubble started.

READ MORE:

* Air NZ announces twice weekly non-stop flights between Auckland and Hobart

* 'We'll be ready': Air NZ CEO Greg Foran responds to Qantas CEO's Tasman bubble speculation

* Air NZ planning 'red' and 'green' flights to manage Covid-19 when bubbles open



“We had to put a stake in the ground," Foran said.

“If we need to move that to 75 [per cent] we'll do that pretty quickly and if we need to move that to 90 [per cent]we'll do that pretty quickly."

He said the airline's domestic business was also expected to benefit from the bubble and it was looking at increasing capacity on its domestic network.

“We're likely to get more of them coming in here than we do going the other way."

Pre-Covid its trans-Tasman business was not quite a third of its revenue.

“But if there's nowhere else to travel it may end up being a decent portion."

The airline has been hard hit by Covid-19. In February, it posted an after-tax loss of $72 million for the six months to December 30.

Its share price dropped from a high of more than $3 at the start of 2020 to less than $1 last March. It has since recovered to $1.82.

Air New Zealand would operate A320 and 787-9 Dreamliners on trans-Tasman flights, he said.

Despite Air New Zealand having earlier loaded up its booking system with flights from April 19 Foran said he had no inside knowledge on what date the bubble would open.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Air New Zealand will operate A320 and 787-9 Dreamliners on trans-Tasman flights.

“We don't get any inside information so at 4pm this afternoon we found out along with everyone else.

“We obviously knew things were imminent.”

Having a date set down had lifted the spirits of the organisation, he said.

Tuesday's announcement was good news for the company, customers and New Zealand as a whole, he said.

“It won't be so big in other parts of the country but for places like Rotorua, Taupō and Queenstown it's just fantastic news.”

Foran said he hoped the next bubble to be opened in May, most likely with the Cook Islands and possibly Niue.

“How quickly that happens – you know, it's all a bit of a guess.

“It would seem logical that through this year we can start to expand into the Pacific in a meaningful way.”

In preparation for the trans-Tasman bubble it had brought back 340 crew and increased resources at airports and in catering and baggage handling, he said.

Future increases in capacity would result in increases in staffing, he said. Air New Zealand would stop operating red flights, that is passengers travelling from outside Australia or New Zealand, on the Tasman, he said.

Qantas will launch two new trans-Tasman routes to coincide with the bubble opening.

But the announcement of the bubble is not enough to tempt Virgin Australia back into New Zealand.

A spokesman said the decision was a step in the direct direction and a “boost of confidence”.

“While the airline remains committed to Trans-Tasman flying when the market fully recovers, we are mindful of evolving border requirements which add complexity to our business as we push ahead with plans to grow our core domestic Australia operations. For this reason, we have suspended the sale of most New Zealand services until October 31, 2021. A limited schedule for flights to and from Queenstown will remain available for booking from September 18.

“We are working with Air New Zealand to provide impacted customers with alternative options and will be contacting them directly. In all cases, options to select new travel dates or obtain a refund to the original form of payment are being made available.”