Ponsonby's Vodka Room site offered for sale

The refurbished building at 5 Rose Rd in Ponsonby offers 566sqm over two levels and sits on a 379sqm site.

A totally refurbished commercial property close to Auckland’s Ponsonby Rd and directly opposite the suburb’s Countdown supermarket has been placed on the market for sale or lease.

The two-level standalone building at 5 Rose Rd is a former office/warehouse building transformed into hospitality venue.

The property is currently occupied by the upmarket Vodka Room which offers Russian-themed dining, cocktail bars, and unique function spaces.

Cameron Melhuish and Matt Bayley of Bayleys Auckland Central’s commercial team are marketing the property for sale or lease by deadline private treaty closing April 27, unless sold or leased prior. It will be sold with vacant possession and a modest annual billboard income

Melhuish said the location was the true selling point here.

“In a market that currently has a voracious appetite for quality, well-positioned commercial property, the Rose Rd offering is unrivalled, and a huge amount of investment has been made which a new owner can take advantage,” he said.

“It’s a boomer of a location – and many an investor is lamenting the fact that they didn’t get a foothold here earlier.

“But here’s a chance to secure a pivotal spot in a neighbourhood that is continuing to flex and evolve under the more-relaxed development guidelines that the Business-Town Centre zoning overlaying the site allows.

“While the building has been configured for hospitality, you’d be hard-pressed to find another property that’s been transformed so diligently.”

The current owner undertook a comprehensive no-expense-spared upgrade, extension and refurbishment of the property in 2015/16, installing all new services and creating additional floor area with a new covered deck and a courtyard.

Bayley said the quality of the rebuild and the finishes used could easily see the property morph to boutique retail premises, a retail showroom with offices above or simply as dedicated offices with a high level of amenity.

“The zoning would also support a live-work configuration with residential accommodation on the upper level and street-facing workspace.

“The neighbouring area has seen the rise of quality, niche apartment developments and the drawcard of Ponsonby Rd’s dining offerings along with the streamlined access to the Auckland public transport and roading network underpins the location for an accommodation use.”

The Grey Lynn/Ponsonby area was identified as suitable for higher-density growth in the Auckland Unitary Plan, and this has tangibly opened up opportunity in the area.

“We’ve seen plenty of growth already with Countdown starting the ball rolling in a high-profile site and then the mixed-use and residential developments tag-teaming since,” said Melhuish.

“It’s exciting to walk around the Cider and Vinegar Lane developments to see how new-look suburban residential growth is happening.”