'The king of absenteeism': Italian man draws salary for 15 years for job he never performed

Public health worker Salvatore Scumace allegedly cost the Italian state no less than €538,000 ($900,000) over 15 years.

In a crowded pantheon of bone-idle Italian public servants, he took the biscuit – not to mention the pay packet, the pension and all the perks.

Public health worker Salvatore Scumace allegedly managed to draw a salary and social security payments for 15 years without putting in a single day’s work, costing the Italian state no less than €538,000 ($900,000).

He was supposed to be working as a fire safety officer in the Pugliese-Ciaccio Hospital in the town of Catanzaro, in the southern region of Calabria.

Instead, the man hailed by one Italian newspaper on Wednesday (NZT Thursday) as “the king of absenteeism”, skived off every day.

He was spotted in the hospital just once – the day he went in to sign his work contract, back in 2005.

Italy has for years had a chronic problem with “ghost” public officials who either never turn up for work or clock on and then promptly disappear for the day, sometimes holding down jobs in the private sector.

Scumace allegedly maintained the ruse by threatening the directors of the hospital, saying they and their relatives would be hurt if they revealed the fraud.

He was only found out when Italian police found an anomaly when they compared a list of the hospital’s staff with the shifts that they worked.

After an internal investigation, he was sacked last September from the job he had never performed.

The 66-year-old has now been charged with aggravated extortion, fraud and abuse of office. Six of his bosses face charges of abuse of office for not having investigated the alleged fraud.

Scumace was not the only skiver on the hospital’s books. Another 57 employees of the hospital were recently denounced for absenteeism and are under investigation.

On the days when they bunked off work, they were allegedly seen playing slot machines, drinking in bars or shopping at the supermarket.

In 2015, a town on the Italian Riviera was swept up in a scandal over absenteeism after it emerged that council employees were clocking on for work and then heading to the beach, to the shops or even back to bed.

A months-long covert investigation by police found that up to 75 per cent of council employees in San Remo, which is famed for its annual music festival and lies just across the border from Monaco and Nice, failed to show up for work.

In one particularly brazen case, a security guard regularly turned up in his underpants, punched his time card and then promptly went back to bed.

The guard lived on the premises of Palazzo Bellevue, the council’s main office, enabling him to clock in and then return to his flat.