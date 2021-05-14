Here's how New Zealand's income tax take compares to other countries

The Tax Working Group would have introduced other moves to make a capital gains tax neutral – the Government’s recently announced changes haven’t done that.

New Zealand workers are lightly taxed compared to others in the OECD, new data shows, but there’s a warning that Government decisions are making the tax system increasingly complicated.

The OECD’s latest update on the tax on labour income says that New Zealand workers on average had a “tax wedge” 19.1 per cent of their income in tax last year, compared to 18.8 per cent a year earlier.

The OECD average was 34.6 per cent.

A “tax wedge” includes the tax paid by the employee and the employer. In New Zealand that’s simply income tax because neither the employee nor employer is required to pay for extra things such as social security or Medicare levies.

In 2020, New Zealand had the 35th lowest tax wedge among the 37 OECD member countries, occupying the same position in 2019. Only Chile and Colombia had smaller tax wedges. Australia and the US were 29th and 30th, respectively.

A married worker with two children paid just 5 per cent of their income in tax in New Zealand in 2020, compared to an OECD average of 24.4 per cent. That is a reflection of support such as Working for Families.

In New Zealand, the tax wedge for the average single worker decreased by 0.3 percentage points from 19.4 per cent to 19.1 per cent between 2000 and 2020. During the same period, the average tax wedge across the OECD decreased by 1.8 percentage points from 36.4 per cent to 34.6 per cent.

Between 2009 and 2020, the tax wedge for the average single worker increased by one percentage point in New Zealand. During this same period, the tax wedge for the average single worker across the OECD increase slowly to 35.5 per cent in 2013 and 2015 before decreasing back to 34.6 per cent in 2020.

PWC tax partner and member of the 2018 Tax Working Group Geof Nightingale said it showed that the tax system was efficient, but there were concerns about recent adjustments.

The issue of tax has been brought to the fore after claims that the new 39 per cent tax rate, introduced this tax year on annual income over $180,000, could be an unpleasant surprise for some people selling properties captured by the bright-line test.

The test, which applies to investment properties bought from March this year and sold within 10 years, or to those bought and sold within five years since March 2018, requires the property’s capital gains to be taxed as the seller’s income. That means many people could pay 39 per cent tax on them.

The expanded bright-line test been referred to as a capital gains tax by stealth – and potentially one at a higher rate than would have been introduced if the Tax Working Group (TWG) had finalised its plans for a comprehensive capital gains tax, as it proposed in 2019.

“I would love to see the public reminded that while the TWG proposed a capital gains tax, we also suggested that the extra tax revenue be recycled into some tax cuts for middle income earners. It seems to me that the 30 per cent tax rate is still pretty steep when it cuts in at $48,000,” Nightingale said.

He said it would be hard to make a strong case for tax cuts when the Government was concerned about recovering the costs of its Covid-19 response.

Stuff The Government announced in March it was extending the bright-line test, reducing tax deductions on property investments, and would step up investment in communal infrastructure to support housing developments.

But he said there could be recalibration of where the tax burden fell.

“A person who earns more than $180,000 does an hour of overtime and pays 39 per cent on that, then 15 per cent on the money in GST when it’s spent.

“That’s quite a heavily taxed hour.”

He said it was potentially unfair that, at the same time, assets could be bought and sold with significant capital gains – and no tax. Investment properties held for longer periods, and other assets, are not subject to capital gains tax.

“It’s an equity issue… it keeps chipping away at what is still a good tax system, chipping away at the edges of what is coherent.”

He said, instead of a public sector pay freeze, more room for debt repayment could have come from better taxing asset prices through a capital gains tax – “when those asset price rises have likely been caused by the fiscal stimulus and quantitative easing response to the pandemic shock”.

“Overall our tax system is still pretty broad-based and low rate and produces good tax revenue with relatively low administration and compliance costs.

“But the potential to fray around the edges grows with policy decisions chipping away at coherence layer by layer, such as 39 per cent on personal services income but no capital gains tax – and lower trust and company tax rates, no interest deductions on one particular type of borrowing and one type of investment asset rental housing subject to a very tough tax rule, the 10-year bright line.”