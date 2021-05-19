Cheese product recalled due to a possible presence of E coli

The Hutt River gets a health check everyday, monitoring for E.coli, toxic algae and nutrients.

Customers who have purchased a specific batch of Surti branded paneer are being advised to return the product to their retailer due to the possible presence of E coli.

On Wednesday, the Ministry for Primary Industries announced on its website that Surti Indian Samosa Limited is recalling the product.

The Indian cheese product, is being recalled due to the possible presence of the bacterium Escherichia coli, or E coli.

The product, sold at ethnic retail stores throughout New Zealand, comes in a plastic packaging in various weights from 200g to 500g, with the best before date of June 30, 2021.

Customers are asked to not consume the product unless cooked thoroughly, piping hot all the way through.

There have been no reports of associated illness, however the Ministry for Primary Industries is advising those concerned about their health after consuming to seek medical advice.

The Ministry for Primary Industries said customers should return the product to their retailer for a full refund or cook thoroughly.

Paneer is an Indian cottage cheese often made from either cow or buffalo milk.

Most strains of E coli are harmless, however some types can cause serious illness with severe diarrhoea and stomach cramps.

Places the product has been sold:

Auckland

Angels Spice and Superette, 284 Blockhouse Bay Road, Avondale, Auckland

Arjun Supermarket, 5 Rankin Avenue, New Lynn Auckland

ARKH Food and Spices Limited, 1/222 Swanson Road, Auckland

Bikanervala, 2 White Swan Road, Mount Roskill, Auckland

Bombay Chinese, Queens Court, 368 Queen Street, Auckland

Chevalier Produce, 34 Fremlin Place, Avondale, Auckland

Continental Halal Meats and Spices, 57G Cavendish Drive, Manukau, Auckland

Get Fresh Mangere, 99 Westney Road, Mangere, Auckland

Get Fresh Otahuhu, 81 Station Road, Otahuhu, Auckland

Jay's Fresh Mart Auckland, 59 Shirley Road, Papatoetoe, Auckland

Kelvin Fruit and Vege Shop Auckland, 8 Mahia Road, Manuwera, Auckland

Lotus Supermarket, 43B Cavendish Drive, Manukau, Auckland

Lotus Supermarket, 64 Stoddard Road, Mount Roskill, Auckland

Madinah Halal Meats, 1/16 Lambie Drive, Auckland

Massey Fruit and Vege, 1/2 Triangle Road, Massey, Auckland

Namaste Delhi Limited, 89 Great South Road, Epsom, Auckland

Om Sai Foods & Spices, 3A/7 Reeves Road, Pakuranga, Auckland

Patel Brothers Supermarket, 26 Carr Road, Mount Roskill, Auckland

Point Chev Fresh, 1104/D Great North Road, Point Chevalier, Auckland 1

Puhinui Superette, 202 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe, Auckland

Raavi Foods And Spices Trading Limited, 421 Richardson Road, Mount Roskill Auckland

Saffron Foods Henderson, 214 Universal Drive, Henderson, Auckland

Spice Corner, 691 Manukau Road, Royal Oak, Auckland

Vege Oasis Mangere, 376 Massey Road, Mangere East, Auckland

Volt Convenience Store CBD, 107 Mayoral Drive, Auckland

Yogiji's Food Mart, 7/251 Lincoln Road, Henderson, Auckland

Younus Halal Meat and Spices Limited, 1482B Dominion Road, Mount Roskill, Auckland

Wellington

Indian Stores Limited, 218A Riddiford Street, Newtown

Christchurch