Cheese product recalled due to a possible presence of E coli
Customers who have purchased a specific batch of Surti branded paneer are being advised to return the product to their retailer due to the possible presence of E coli.
On Wednesday, the Ministry for Primary Industries announced on its website that Surti Indian Samosa Limited is recalling the product.
The Indian cheese product, is being recalled due to the possible presence of the bacterium Escherichia coli, or E coli.
The product, sold at ethnic retail stores throughout New Zealand, comes in a plastic packaging in various weights from 200g to 500g, with the best before date of June 30, 2021.
Customers are asked to not consume the product unless cooked thoroughly, piping hot all the way through.
There have been no reports of associated illness, however the Ministry for Primary Industries is advising those concerned about their health after consuming to seek medical advice.
The Ministry for Primary Industries said customers should return the product to their retailer for a full refund or cook thoroughly.
Paneer is an Indian cottage cheese often made from either cow or buffalo milk.
Most strains of E coli are harmless, however some types can cause serious illness with severe diarrhoea and stomach cramps.
Places the product has been sold:
Auckland
- Angels Spice and Superette, 284 Blockhouse Bay Road, Avondale, Auckland
- Arjun Supermarket, 5 Rankin Avenue, New Lynn Auckland
- ARKH Food and Spices Limited, 1/222 Swanson Road, Auckland
- Bikanervala, 2 White Swan Road, Mount Roskill, Auckland
- Bombay Chinese, Queens Court, 368 Queen Street, Auckland
- Chevalier Produce, 34 Fremlin Place, Avondale, Auckland
- Continental Halal Meats and Spices, 57G Cavendish Drive, Manukau, Auckland
- Get Fresh Mangere, 99 Westney Road, Mangere, Auckland
- Get Fresh Otahuhu, 81 Station Road, Otahuhu, Auckland
- Jay's Fresh Mart Auckland, 59 Shirley Road, Papatoetoe, Auckland
- Kelvin Fruit and Vege Shop Auckland, 8 Mahia Road, Manuwera, Auckland
- Lotus Supermarket, 43B Cavendish Drive, Manukau, Auckland
- Lotus Supermarket, 64 Stoddard Road, Mount Roskill, Auckland
- Madinah Halal Meats, 1/16 Lambie Drive, Auckland
- Massey Fruit and Vege, 1/2 Triangle Road, Massey, Auckland
- Namaste Delhi Limited, 89 Great South Road, Epsom, Auckland
- Om Sai Foods & Spices, 3A/7 Reeves Road, Pakuranga, Auckland
- Patel Brothers Supermarket, 26 Carr Road, Mount Roskill, Auckland
- Point Chev Fresh, 1104/D Great North Road, Point Chevalier, Auckland 1
- Puhinui Superette, 202 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe, Auckland
- Raavi Foods And Spices Trading Limited, 421 Richardson Road, Mount Roskill Auckland
- Saffron Foods Henderson, 214 Universal Drive, Henderson, Auckland
- Spice Corner, 691 Manukau Road, Royal Oak, Auckland
- Vege Oasis Mangere, 376 Massey Road, Mangere East, Auckland
- Volt Convenience Store CBD, 107 Mayoral Drive, Auckland
- Yogiji's Food Mart, 7/251 Lincoln Road, Henderson, Auckland
- Younus Halal Meat and Spices Limited, 1482B Dominion Road, Mount Roskill, Auckland
Wellington
- Indian Stores Limited, 218A Riddiford Street, Newtown
Christchurch
- Krazy Price Mart Limited, 429 Tuam Street, Philipstown
