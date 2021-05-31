The 79-year-old steering super yachts from rural Taranaki

Ray Wales of Ambilogique runs a small electronics business in Stratford making electronic parts that are used all around the world, including devices to control the hydraulics for super yachts and helicopters.

The 79-year-old supplies steering control systems to Hy-Drive, which has then used these in a lot of Sunseeker yachts and even Sir Michael Hill's 40 metre-long, 12m-wide super yacht The Beast, launched in 2019.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Ray Wales spent many years working in marine and aerospace engineering, before setting up his own design business, AmbiLogique.

Wales got involved with Hy-Drive when he and his late wife, Glenda, moved to Australia in 2005.

His system for steering ships is a saucer-sized device that looks like a miniature tiller. It connects up with some clever electronics that steer the ship’s hydraulic system.

Using his invention, dual rudders can be synchronised without using mechanical tie bars, which is a huge advantage for twin hulled vessels, he said.

He’s also made equipment for dust control products and systems for the Australian mining industry.

Another project has been developing an engine control unit for a gas turbine helicopter being developed at Auroa helicopters.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Wales manufactures the devices he designs in his workshop.

Wales was 62 when they moved from Hampshire, England, to Australia, and 69 when they moved again, to New Zealand.

He’s still working full time in his business AmbiLogique, which is on Stratford’s main street, and still loves what he’s doing.

“I love the creativity of it.”

David Unwin/Stuff Wales' steering components help guide Sir Michael Hill's boat 'The Beast'. (file photo)

The Wales have had a convoluted journey to Stratford from their home in Hampshire, which they left in 2005.

“Glenda and I went to meet up with Hannah [Glenda’s daughter], who was backpacking in Australia, and we decided to spend Christmas with her, we always had a sunny winter break.

“We were staying in Adelaide, and we looked at each other and said, we should come and live here,” he said.

After moving to Adelaide, they set up the business and had a house built.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Wales works on a circuit board for one of his PLCs, or programmable logic controllers.

Then came a chance conversation between Glenda, who was choosing curtains for the home, and a woman who ran a curtain company.

“Their conversation went something like this: ‘What does your husband do?’ ‘He makes electronic gizmos. What does your husband do?’ ‘I’m not sure, it’s something oily to do with ships.’

“Then they decided they should get us together, and that was the start of my relationship with the biggest marine hydraulics company in the Southern Hemisphere,” Wales said.

It turned out the company had been working on an electronic steering system for a long time, but hadn’t succeeded.

“I went over there with some PLCs [programmable logic controllers], and by 4 o’clock that afternoon we had a giant hydraulic system up and running as it should,” he said.

“We have had a contract with Hy-Drive ever since.”

Six years later, the couple’s application for permanent residency was declined, and they had to leave Australia.

“We were floating around the world for a year running the business from cyberspace, then we decided to apply for residency in New Zealand under the family scheme, as Hannah had emigrated and had a family here,” he said.

They moved to Stratford in 2011 to be close to Hannah and her husband Greg Topless, and their children, who farm at Strathmore.

Glenda died in February 2020 after a short battle with cancer.

Ray’s latest project has been developing a new hand-held magnetic field measuring device (a Teslameter) for Group3 Technology Ltd of Auckland, which supplies customers including CERN (the European Organisation for Nuclear Research) and the Japan Atomic Energy Agency.

“I’ve just delivered the first prototype,” he said.

“They're a world leader in this technology, and I was able to produce an instrument that blew their socks off.”