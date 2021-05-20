Budget wishlist: Infrastructure, income support, reversal of property investment changes

How does the government Budget work and what does that mean for you?

Finance Minister Grant Robertson will reveal how the Government plans to spend its money on Thursday when he unveils this year’s Budget.

While it’s expected that there will be few surprises and little extravagance, Stuff asked five people what one thing should be top of the list for new spending.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Finance Minister Grant Robertson is about to unveil 2021’s Budget.

Richard Wagstaff, Council of Trade Unions president:

A long-term plan for investment in the economy and public services. Including a focus on creating a more productive, sustainable and inclusive society with an economy which works for people. This plan needs to articulate what Build Back Better means for all New Zealanders.

The Child Poverty Action Group:

Liveable incomes. Income support that is adequate: enough to ensure whānau and families including children can participate in their communities and live in dignity, without the toxic stress of poverty.

READ MORE:

* Watch: Here's everything you need to know about Budget 2021

* Budget 2021: Covid-19 vaccine programme revealed to cost $1.4 billion



The best way to get much of the way there is for all low-income families to be eligible for all core family income support.

This would give many families in severest poverty an extra $72 week [by folding] the in-work tax credit into the family tax credit. We could all sleep better at night, knowing families with children had enough income.

Unsplash Austerity is unnecessary, one economist says.

Sharon Cullwick, New Zealand Property Investors Federation:

We would love to see the Government go back on their mortgage tax deductibility legislation.

We hope they come to the realisation it disadvantages tenants, first-home buyers as much as it disadvantages those in the business of providing rental properties.

We need more rental properties, not just owner-occupier properties.

Shamubeel Eaqub, economist:

What I don’t want to see is austerity.

One of the biggest things I’ll be looking at is what is the projected interest cost as a share of total spending.

I have a 100-year chart that shows the current share is pretty much the lowest it’s ever been and it’s forecast to go lower. If you say the right thing to do is more austerity you’re not looking after the people who made the lockdown a success.

Supplied Shamubeel Eaqub: I would like to see investment in people who have lost their jobs or are about to enter the workforce.

I would like to see investment in people who have lost their jobs or are about to enter the workforce.

People who lost their jobs recently, if they don’t get back into the workforce soon the scarring effect is pretty big.

Their skill atrophy, the likelihood of them getting a job in future decreases… I want to see a shift form the words we hear and the positioning to actual policy.

Kirk Hope, BusinessNZ chief executive:

The Government should signal execution of infrastructure. A good example would be accelerating rollout of rural broadband to help farm productivity and to also help attract and retain skills in regions.