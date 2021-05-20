Ports of Auckland boss Tony Gibson steps down over 'persistent personal attacks'

Ports of Auckland bosses have fronted up to frustrated Auckland councillors as freight and logistics delays continue to affect businesses across the country.

Ports of Auckland chief executive Tony Gibson has stepped down over what he's described as “persistent and sometimes personal attacks” and media criticism.

In a statement released on Thursday afternoon, Gibson referred to his experiences in the job and his outlook on the port’s operations.

“I feel that this focus on me is damaging to the company and to the great people that I work with,” he said.

His statement did not acknowledge the deaths of three people during his term.

The Ports of Auckland have been criticised in recent times over three fatalities in as many years and delays in cargo traffic which resulted in one major shipping company temporarily skipping it.

Calls for Gibson’s resignation ramped-up after the release of a damning health and safety report.

Alden Williams/Stuff Ports of Auckland CEO Tony Gibson speaks to the media.

Gibson will step down at the end of June after a decade at the helm.

Gibson said attacks on him were taking focus on the company's attempts to deliver change.

“I can’t let that continue, so for the sake of our people and the good work that they do, I have decided to step down,” Gibson said.

“This is a company which is often in the media in a bad way, over port expansion, port location or more recently over safety and congestion.

“Sadly, there is little media attention on the great things our people have achieved in the last 10 years.”

Aerial shot of the Ports of Auckland showing the progress on the reclamation of the container terminal.

Todd Niall/Stuff Ports of Auckland struggled to keep up with container ship traffic after Covid-19 resulted in more trade travelling via ship

Gibson said port staff had transformed the business from one which couldn’t afford to invest in necessary infrastructure to one which has earned hundreds of millions of dollars for Aucklanders.

“They have successfully delivered multiple projects such as the new deep-water container wharf, a new car handling building and three container handling cranes,” he said.

He said the focus on improving safety would continue.

Ports of Auckland CEO Tony Gibson said the creation of the new deep-water container wharf was a victory for the Ports of Auckland

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff acknowledged the resignation and said he looked forward to the appointment of a new chief executive.

“My expectation is that the new chief executive, once appointed, will move to deliver the Port’s automation project as quickly as possible and implement the recommendations of the independent CHASNZ [Construction Health & Safety NZ] health and safety review,” Goff said.

In March an independent review found serious health and safety changes need to be made at Ports of Auckland.

Ocean swimmer Leslie Gelberger died in 2017 after being struck by a Ports of Auckland pilot boat, and the following year, father Laboom Midnight Dyer died after the straddle carrier he was driving tipped.

In 2020, 31-year-old Pala’amo (Amo) Kalati died after being crushed by a container, which led to Maritime NZ slapping the company with a notice to urgently improve safety.

Stuff Laboom Midnight Dyer, Palaamo Kalati and Leslie Gelberger died as the result of accidents at the Ports of Auckland over a three-year period.

Cargo problems were related to a global surge in demand for goods and factory supply issues due to Covid-19.

Gibson held up greater diversity as another win, with more women working as dockies than at any other port in the country.

The announcement of his departure was made on the same days as the Government’s Budget.

Gibson said he wanted to pay tribute to the people of Ports of Auckland.

“Our people are passionate about sustainability, leading the way in zero-emission technology with our hydrogen project and Sparky the world’s first battery-powered ship-handling tug.”

“I say farewell to the people of Ports of Auckland with sadness but with great confidence in their character and ability.

Ports of Auckland Board chair Bill Osborne described Gibson as a transformational CEO.

Deputy CEO and CFO Wayne Thompson will be Interim chief until a new permanent appointment is made.