Beyond Budget ’21: Intergenerational wellbeing

OPINION: New Zealand has a poor history of infrastructure investment.

We are always behind the curve. Lately there seems to be continuous relitigating of infrastructure questions year-on-year. We succeed in providing 1990s capacity for the 2020s onwards. But 1990s technology at 21st century prices is the worst of all worlds.

In short, decision-making seems arbitrary at best and short-sighted at worst. Current policy seeks to address this issue.

Stated policy places intergenerational wellbeing of people at the centre of decision-making. The idea is to maximise the living standards and equity achieved through strategic infrastructure investment.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Transport Minister Michael Wood, and Finance Minister Grant Robertson announced the government will re-scope the transport infrastructure programme, and also add more Auckland infrastructure, including a cycle/pedestrian bridge.

The Government has committed $42 billion to rebuild New Zealand's infrastructure and critical public services over the next five years. All built infrastructure, social services, schools and hospitals contribute to wellbeing and equity. The positive and negative impacts of infrastructure investment persist across generations. Therefore, it is critical to understand how current and future infrastructure decisions impact wellbeing and equity of all people, now and into the future.

Major decisions often have their detail in the can that gets kicked down the road. Discussions about Auckland Harbour Bridge replacement have regular airings without resolution – whether to have a second crossing, and what form it should take. Yet the intergenerational benefits of a long-term solution are apparently huge.

The announcement of a $780 million pedestrian and cycle bridge immediately raised equity issues when compared with the modest costs of replacing the damaged Ashburton State Highway 1 bridge. At a projected 5000 users a day the cycle bridge is a hard sell for regional equity.

Last week the contentious rethinking of national freight planning became centre stage. What port capacity, where, supported by what infrastructure, over what timeframe. This same question has been repeated for 20 years. Again regional equity concerns were raised. Successive governments have failed to tackle the problems of infrastructure provision and regional equity. Fundamentally we need to do better with our decision-making.

Paul Belli/Supplied Discussions about Auckland Harbour Bridge replacement have regular airings without resolution.

Did the recent Budget incorporate much by way of intergenerational wellbeing? Were there game changers? Not so much. In fairness to the Government, deficits created by the Covid-19 response have minimised room for financial manoeuvre. Low levels of expectation were both generated and fulfilled.

Additional funds for Housing Acceleration initiatives were rightly welcomed. What is delivered on the ground remains to be seen. Kainga Ora was the biggest winner.

Ideally capacity growth initiatives around trade skills training and addressing other educational shortfalls are critical intergenerational enhancements, but weren’t particularly flagged in the Budget.

Practically there is an immense need for encouraging and facilitating investment in social capital, particularly around trades. It is unclear whether we will see new apprenticeships and scholarships funded, but probably not. Once again we sacrificed long term solutions in favour of short term remedies.

The commitment to infrastructural spend to support development was laudable. However, the devil in the detail at this stage is really going to be the issue. What individual schemes will be funded in which locations? How will equity be achieved?

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, along with Carmel Sepuloni, visit the Wellington City Mission Social Supermarket in Newtown Wellington a day after the Wellbeing Budget 2021.

The nature of demand in Auckland compared to the regions is likely to lead to fraught horse-trading. The first home grant provision included in the Budget is an excellent initiative for first home buyers to address affordability.

However, without successively increasing theannual provision it is likely to have a relatively limited effect that declines in impact over time. Ringfenced provision for Māori housing is again a fine initiative. But the investment involved given the quantum of the problem being addressed is modest.

Overall this was a measured Budget intended to provide a little without overpromising results. Nothing included is a game changer for our country. On balance, it is probably the best of a bad set of circumstances in a Covid world.

There are deeper issues at stake here. In the context of wider society there is a fundamental need to deliver a quantum shift in capability to get ahead of both housing and infrastructure supply problems.

The next few months and years are crucial. Forty-two billion dollars is a huge spend to get right. Five years is a tight timeframe.

Given the tendency to emphasise short term expediency over long term growth, there is an urgent need to invest in growing long term capacity. Intergenerational wellbeing must be central to the decisions taken if we are to get this right.

If we are to fulfil the commitments to intergenerational sustainability and resilience, growing the capacity of communities and society to make smart decisions is essential.

Similarly, developing the tools and techniques to enable that capacity is critical to achieving optimal results.

It remains to be seen to what degree governmental investments will reflect this fundamental societal need.

Increasingly communities throughout New Zealand are recognising the disconnect between stated aspiration and committed resource. In short, we can and should do better.

Professor Suzanne Wilkinson is associate dean or research at Massey University. She is an expert in disaster management, construction innovation, resilience and smart cities. Her key interest is in how communities can make smart decisions to maintain resilience and maximise wellbeing.

Kiri Maxwell, Ngāi Tai, is director of The Whiteboard Project. Kiri is an expert in disaster risk reduction across Aotearoa and abroad.