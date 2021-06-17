Auckland City Rail Link: Businesses stage protest as street closure looms

Business owners fed up with disruptions caused by a $4.4 billion rail project will protest outside Auckland Council on Thursday morning.

City Rail Link is now in its fifth year of construction to deliver two underground tunnels and stations in an upgrade of the region’s transport network.

The intersection of Victoria St and Albert St will close to cars for two years on June 29 as construction continues.

Not-For-Syndication Business owners impacted by the construction of the City Rail Link train upgrade will protest outside Auckland Council on Thursday.

Viv Beck, the chief executive of the city centre business association Heart of the City, said locals have had enough.

READ MORE:

* Concerns over Auckland's Queen St redesign could prompt legal action by opponents

* Auckland's City Rail Link U-turns on road closure to fast-track works after business blowback

* Auckland City Rail Link: Goff says hardship fund out of council's hands



“Requests for a decision on financial relief for the remainder of the project have been left unanswered for months and multiple requests for visits to businesses have been ignored,” she said.

“If this was a workplace, you would not contemplate leaving people to deal with this level of stress without help. There has been no compassion or respect shown for them and that needs to change.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff Heart of the City chief executive Viv Beck says calls for financial relief have been left unanswered. (File photo)

Roma Blooms Florist sits on the corner of Albert St and Victoria St, and owner Shobhana Ranchhodji said she wants some certainty for the future.

“Our action is a result of inaction. We have been asking for decision makers to come and see us and talk with us about how we are impacted,” she said.

Wellesley St West closed to through traffic in March due to CRL works. It will re-open on June 27.

Not-For-Syndication The Albert St and Victoria St intersection will close to cars for two years on June 29 as construction on the $4.4 billion project continues.

Rob Aylwin owns the restaurant Bao Baby Bao, which was disrupted by this closure.

“Having that kind of construction, it’s just not attractive for people. They just don’t want to have to deal with that,” he said.

Minister of Transport Michael Wood said he has had a number of discussions with Heart of the City about the City Rail Link’s impact on the area.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Transport Minister Michael Wood says he is reviewing a proposal that would provide $50 million in compensation to impacted shops.

“The previous government did not create a process or budget for business compensation when the project was first set up,” he said.

“Given this and the scale of the request, we are carefully working through it.”

Heart of the City has put forward a proposal which would see $50 million in compensation approved for local businesses.

The proposal is currently under review.

“The work is ongoing, and I’ve been in discussion with officials, ministerial colleagues, City Rail Link Ltd and Auckland Council on these issues,” Wood said.

A spokesperson for the Auckland mayoral office said City Rail Link Ltd has provided $617,000 in direct financial support to businesses impacted by construction delays on lower Albert St.

“The government has asked [the Ministry of Transport] to look at whether this model could be adapted to provide support to other businesses significantly impacted, which the mayor supports.”

Small retail businesses along Albert St that experienced financial hardship as a result of City Rail Link delays were offered aid in 2019 if they could demonstrate losses.