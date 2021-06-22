Government reveals criteria for $1b funding to speed up housing development

The housing supply crisis is a problem “decades in the making”, says Housing Minister Megan Woods.

The Government has revealed the criteria for $1 billion of contestable funding available via the Infrastructure Acceleration Fund, and is focusing on support for projects that will deliver large numbers of homes.

The money is part of the $3.8b of that will be made available through the Housing Acceleration Fund.

An invitation for expressions of interest from local councils, iwi and developers will be released on June 30.

“This is a key milestone in our plan to accelerate the development of build-ready land to enable more homes to be built at pace and scale,” Woods said.

She said inroads into increasing supply were already being made.

“This fund will make a real difference to increasing the supply of housing by assisting in overcoming a key barrier to building – access to basic infrastructure.

“Investment in infrastructure was identified by local councils and others as one of the key actions the Government can take to increase the supply of housing in the short term.

“The Infrastructure Acceleration Fund is designed to allocate funding to infrastructure projects that will unlock housing development in the short to medium-term.

“It will jump-start housing developments by funding necessary services, like roads and pipes to homes, which are currently holding up development.

“This is about getting the most houses in the places across the country, where they are needed, happening as quickly as possible.”

In areas such as Auckland, Tauranga, Wellington and Christchurch, projects that are selected will be expected to deliver at least 200 additional homes.

In other urban centres, the project will need to deliver 100 homes, and in projects outside the main centres, 30.

Funding will be available for things like upgrading water infrastructure, sewage, roading and flood management.

Eligible costs include early stage feasibility studies, design, consenting and in some cases, land costs.

The fund will prioritise funding for brownfield intensification, greenfield expansion with access to amenities, and developments where infrastructure investments might not otherwise be funded.

The fund will also seek value for money through co-funding, contributions and commitments from third parties, including local councils.

“In order to bring on significant new supply we need to fund larger scale projects in large urban areas, as well as smaller scale projects outside the main centres, where there is also a housing shortage,” Woods said.

“We’ve been proactively working with Local Government New Zealand since the March announcement to identify these smaller scale opportunities.

“We know that the housing crisis is being felt right across New Zealand.“

Final decisions had yet to be made on how the full Housing Acceleration Fund, she said.

“We’ll also be looking at how to best build upon what we’ve started in our Large Scale Projects, which are already transforming the urban environment.

“Together with the new $2b borrowing capacity for Kāinga Ora, central government will help green light tens of thousands of house builds.”