Government reveals criteria for $1b funding to speed up housing development, seeks urban density

Housing Minister Megan Woods has signalled a focus on urban intensification with the unveiling of criteria for applications to the Government's housing infrastructure fund.

Woods announced criteria for the $1 billion pot of contestable funding for housing infrastructure at an event in Auckland on Tuesday morning.

The money will be targeted at housing projects which would not have gone ahead without the extra funding boost for the infrastructure behind them.

“This is about the Government adding to what’s already happening. We want to see more houses. This is about additionality,” Woods said.

READ MORE:

* Government pulling every lever available over housing: Jacinda Ardern

* Hamilton's housing crisis: leaders size up new $3.8b fund

* Budget 2021: Billions for school property, housing, KiwiRail, DHB assets



“This isn’t about the Government stepping in paying for things that would rightfully be expected of developers or councils.”

Government funding will be available via the Infrastructure Acceleration Fund which is part of the Government’s $3.8b Housing Acceleration Fund.

An invitation for expressions of interest from local councils, iwi and developers will be released on June 30.

Woods said the Government was looking at encouraging councils to live up to their obligations under the National Policy Statement on Urban Development (NPS-UD) even before they were “legally operative”.

“We have said right from the beginning that we are looking to partner with councils and with developers that share our ambition for momentum and for the number of houses that can be built.

“We’ll be looking to councils to start having regard to the requirements of the NPS-UD before they’re legally operative in their plans.”

Woods said councils in a “number of cities” were moving “too slow” on urban intensification and housing.

Wellington City Council has been criticised over the past week for a spatial plan which appeared to go against several of the council’s obligations under the NPS-UD.

“We know that it can be difficult for councils in terms of the intensification of suburbs,” Woods said.

“That it is something that can be very challenging for councils, but that’s something that our NPS-UD has been put very much in place [for].

"To say that actually if we are going to have a country where we have affordable housing, where we have enough housing for New Zealanders, then we do need some greater intensification.”

Despite the focus on new housing projects Woods said projects already under way could still be funded through the scheme.

“Where it is we can add to existing projects, such as we are doing here, so that we can up the number of houses that we are being built, and we can increase the pace and scale then we will look at those.”

Econ Talks - House price rises are obscene and ridiculous (18 June 2021)

Woods made the comments at a Kāinga Ora housing development at Freeland reserve in Mt Roskill. The development was chosen because extra Government funding for infrastructure had allowed 500 new houses to be built at the site.

Originally, 258 houses were slated for the development, but now 758 houses will be built there after an extra $8m was put in for stormwater upgrades.

Woods said the Government decided not to give the money to councils directly, because it could not have been sure the maximum number of new houses would have been built.

“If I have a look at the infrastructure loan scheme that the previous Government put in place there were no requirements directly linked to housing, and we haven’t seen the housing uplift.

“We do not want to replicate those kinds of schemes.”

In areas such as Auckland, Tauranga, Wellington and Christchurch, projects that are selected will be expected to deliver at least 200 additional homes.

In other urban centres, the project will need to deliver 100 homes, and in projects outside the main centres, 30.

Funding will be available for things like upgrading water infrastructure, sewage, roading and flood management.

Eligible costs include early stage feasibility studies, design, consenting and in some cases, land costs.

The fund will prioritise funding for brownfield intensification, greenfield expansion with access to amenities, and developments where infrastructure investments might not otherwise be funded.

“The Infrastructure Acceleration Fund is designed to allocate funding to infrastructure projects that will unlock housing development in the short to medium-term," Woods said.

“It will jump-start housing developments by funding necessary services, like roads and pipes to homes, which are currently holding up development.

“This is about getting the most houses in the places across the country, where they are needed, happening as quickly as possible.”

The fund will also seek value for money through co-funding, contributions and commitments from third parties, including local councils.

“In order to bring on significant new supply we need to fund larger scale projects in large urban areas, as well as smaller scale projects outside the main centres, where there is also a housing shortage,” Woods said.

“We’ve been proactively working with Local Government New Zealand since the March announcement to identify these smaller scale opportunities.

“We know that the housing crisis is being felt right across New Zealand.“

Final decisions had yet to be made on how the full Housing Acceleration Fund, she said.

“We’ll also be looking at how to best build upon what we’ve started in our Large Scale Projects, which are already transforming the urban environment.

“Together with the new $2b borrowing capacity for Kāinga Ora, central government will help green light tens of thousands of house builds.”