Auckland's new waterfront skyscraper edges closer to reality

Timelapse video of the transformation of Auckland's waterfront in 2020/21

A new skyscraper that could tower 180 metres above the ground will be built on Auckland’s waterfront as the process to sell a major development site gets underway.

Auckland Council begins market testing on Monday to obtain feedback on the redevelopment of its downtown car park site, before taking it to the open market to find a development partner later in the year.

Precinct Properties, the developer behind Commercial Bay, has expressed interest in purchasing the site.

Auckland Council/Supplied An impression from Auckland Council's 2012 City Centre masterplan shows a redevelopment concept for the Downtown Carpark site.

The site is located on the corner of Customs St West and Lower Hobson St, and it is currently occupied by a seven-storey car park that can accommodate almost 2000 vehicles.

READ MORE:

* Auckland waterfront silos suffer cracks, steel in 'poor condition', review finds

* Aotea Station: High-rise plan unveiled for Auckland underground station site

* Precinct Properties says bulk of tenants back in their offices despite debates over flexible working



The council’s planning committee approved transport outcomes for the site in June.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Precinct Properties is the developer behind Commercial Bay, which sits adjacent to the downtown car park site.

The successful developer must deliver a mixed-use development with “future-focused transport facilities”. Purchase conditions include a bus facility, support for e-scooters and bikes, and mobility parking.

A 180-metre tower can be built at the site under regulations enforced by Auckland's Unitary Plan.

An Eke Panuku spokeswoman said the competitive market process began on Monday with market testing.

“Market testing is early engagement with a range of industry specialists to test the thinking around the site’s potential and how the agreed strategic outcomes can be achieved,” she said.

“It’s important to note this is not the same as taking the site to market. It’s anticipated that the site will be taken to the open market later in the year.”

The spokeswoman said market testing will be followed by formal expressions of interest from potential development partners.

“Shortlisted parties will then be requested to produce detailed proposals in accordance with the agreed strategic outcomes for the site,” she said.

“Eke Panuku expects to select a development partner for the site by early 2022.”

Precinct Properties said it is unable to make any comments “as the process surrounding the sale is about to get underway”.