Pebbles Hooper's posts 'narcissistic' and caused serious harm to Auckland baker, judge rules

National online safety organisation Netsafe has for the first time provided the real financial cost of cyberbullying - $444 million annually. (Video first published in 2019.)

Social commentator Pebbles Hooper’s posts about an Auckland baker accusing her of child abuse were continuous, unfounded and abusive, a judge has found.

In June, Bernadette Gee, the owner of Auckland bakery Magnolia Kitchen, told a court Hooper subjected her to sustained online bullying.

Gee sought relief from Hooper under the Harmful Digital Communications Act after the commentator made a number of social media posts about Gee and her family.

SUPPLIED Judge Nevin Dawson said Pebbles Hooper’s posts were abusive.

Both Gee and Hooper explained their various Instagram posts at the June hearing in the Auckland District Court.

READ MORE:

* Auckland baker takes Pebbles Hooper to court for harassment

* Designer Karen Walker defends brand against social media criticism

* Pebbles Hooper crowdfunds legal fees to fight influencers' allegations

* Pebbles Hooper charged with breaching suppression order



On Monday, Judge Dawson found Hooper had breached a number of principles in the Act including how a digital communication should not be threatening, intimidating or menacing, should not be grossly offensive to a reasonable person in the position of the affected individual.

Hooper also was found to have harassed Gee, made false allegations and breached the Act by posting to incite or encouraging anyone to send a message to an individual for the purpose of causing harm.

Supplied Magnolia Kitchen owner Bernadette Gee said Pebbles Hooper’s posts caused her serious harm.

Hooper's lawyer Ron Mansfield QC told Stuff he would be appealing the decision.

At the hearing, Mansfield said his client was simply exercising her right to freedom of expression as a social commentator.

During the Covid-19 level 4 lockdown, Magnolia Kitchen, which is based in Silverdale, was considered an essential business and was able to continue selling confectionery online after approval from MBIE.

Gee told Stuff in 2020 she received death threats and abuse for continuing to operate.

Around the same time, Hooper began posting about the business, questioning how essential it was, the court heard.

Hooper also accused Gee of abusing her young children and reported the matter to Oranga Tamariki.

David White/Stuff Ron Mansfield QC said his client was simply exercising her right to freedom of expression.

At the hearing, Karlene O’Halloran alleged Hooper manipulated videos and screenshots from her business’s Instagram account, where she shared her cake-making skills as well as her personal life.

Hooper removed them from their original context and posted them on her own Instagram, the court heard.

The allegations of child abuse “took flight”, the court heard. Despite Oranga Tamariki investigating, they were not substantiated.

A video played to the court showed Gee addressing her followers after getting off the phone with Oranga Tamariki.

“This is what harassment looks like ... because some psycho bully has decided they hate me,” she said.

“You are not concerned about my children ... I hope you feel like you’ve achieved and done what you set out to do so. You have broken me.”

Mansfield said the videos in question “paint concern” relating to Gee’s treatment of her children.

“Other people should be entitled to express their opinion about children crying, upset, and the applicant calling the child names in a demeaning sense,” Mansfield said.

He said the social commentator had been silenced from posting about Magnolia Kitchen due to an interim court order – which was made permanent by Judge Dawson on Monday.

Claudio Schwarz/Unsplash Pebbles Hooper posted about Magnolia Kitchen on Instagram (File photo)

An Instagram video taken from Magnolia Kitchen’s page and played to the court showed Gee’s oldest son crying, and his father telling him he would get a “smack in the face”. Gee told the court the comment was in reference to an earlier fight between her sons, during which one was hit in the face by the other.

“The warning was also given in a mild and caring manner and did not imply any threat from the husband,” Judge Dawson said in his decision.

“The respondent appears to be wanting to find something to be offended about,” the judgment said.

Another video showed another son disposing of his father's beer bottle.

During Mansfield’s cross-examination of Gee, further videos were played, including one showing Gee giving her young son, then three years old, alcohol.

Gee said it was merely five millilitres of champagne, and she is raising her children to be responsible around alcohol.

Judge Dawson’s decision found no evidence of child abuse as inferred by Hooper.

He said Hooper made it “very clear” she is not in the least concerned about any distress she or her followers have caused to Gee.

“The respondent’s (Hooper) posts of a video of herself commenting upon the applicant’s concerns and distress is narcissistic and brutally uncaring...”

Judge Dawson found Gee had suffered serious emotional distress.

“The respondent (Hooper) has been very irresponsible in the manner she has exercised her right to freedom of expression to make continuous, serious, unfounded and abusive posts about the applicant.”

The judge said Hooper’s posts “go well beyond” freely expressing her opinions.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The hearing was held at the Auckland District Court.

Judge Dawson said Gee is entitled not to be treated in this manner and to be protected by law. Gee was also awarded costs.

.