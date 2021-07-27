Apprentice's goal: Build a house for her family

Comedians Tess Waters and Kura Forrester have adopted a light-hearted but serious approach to encouraging more women into the trades.

Joy Tufuga is a second-year carpentry apprentice in Levin. She was born and raised in Samoa but came to New Zealand eight years ago to care for her grandmother.

Her ultimate goal in her new career is to build a house for her family back home.

“The dream was to help my family. I did want to be a nurse but didn’t have the chance to study and then I was helping my uncle with a family renovation; that inspired me to join the trades.”

She admits that the first year was difficult and she was scared to ask for help. “I was trying to fit in and ended up feeling like I was losing myself.”

In the end, she realised she had to change her mindset and not care about what others thought.

She says anyone can be a builder if they really want to be.

“You don’t need to be someone else to be a builder, or to be a man to be builder. Just be yourself.”

Tufuga is featured in a new video campaign that aims to get more women into trades. It features comedians Kura Forrester and Tess Waters, who plays Dave, a mythical construction boss.

Waters is also the project manager for Trade Careers, the collective behind the campaign.

More than 22,000 women lost their jobs in 2020 due to Covid-19, and with the construction sector crying out for workers, the campaign hopes to address the dearth of female taking up the tools.

Waters says at the moment, women are still a small proportion of the construction business, just over 13 per cent – including administration jobs.

Only 2.6 per cent were on the tools, and only about 3 per cent of the enrolments for construction or infrastructure apprenticeships since 2019 were from women, despite the fact apprenticeships are now freely funded.

To find out what was stopping women from considering the trades, Trade Careers conducted a survey in April. Two thousand women responded, as well many employers.

“We asked, from the women’s perspective, what do you need, what stops you from going into the trades, are you aware of what you could do, what things worry you about the industry, what assumptions do you have about it,” Waters says.

“There was a huge response basically going, yes we’re super keen, we just want to know we’re going to be safe and going to be supported.”

Women were worried that the site was going to be “really laddy,” whether they would be on minimum wage for four years, and “literally, how do I get in the door if I don’t have an uncle or a dad or brother who can give me a recommendation”?

And one of the survey’s surprises was that many of those interested were not fresh out of school, but women in their mid-to-late 30s, Waters says.

“We're missing a huge market of amazing skills source.”

Employers were keen to take women apprentices but had some concerns. “The feedback we had from them was they were really keen, they were just worried about, basically, pregnancy, parenting and periods.”

Bosses had questions about school runs, accommodating pregnant workers and toilets – many sites did not have a portaloo or, if they did, only had a urinal. All those things had easy fixes, Waters said.

The results of the survey will be out next month.

Waters says her “Dave” character is based on an “amalgamation of data that we’ve gathered from over a thousand New Zealand tradies” keen to hire a female.

Trade Careers is supported by several industry groups including the Women in Trades Collective (WITC), the Building and Construction Industry Training Organisation, Connexis, Skills, and Competenz.