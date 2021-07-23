Activewear brand Lorna Jane ordered to pay $5m over ‘anti-virus’ claim

Juggernaut fitness brand Lorna Jane has been ordered to pay AU$5 million (NZ$5.29m) after falsely claiming a range of its activewear could protect the wearer from catching or spreading Covid-19.

The orders were made in Australia’s Federal Court in Queensland on Friday after the country’s Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) took legal action against the clothing company.

Lorna Jane released its ‘Anti-virus Activewear’ range in July last year, saying it was sprayed with a substance called ‘LJ Shield’ which provided protection against viruses, such as Covid-19.

The brand used slogans such as “Cure for the Spread of Covid-19? Lorna Jane Thinks So”, and claimed the wearer was “completely eliminating the possibility of spreading any deadly viruses”.

READ MORE:

* Australian activewear retailer Lorna Jane to face court over claims leggings could stop spread of Covid-19

* How companies capitalised on the Covid-19 pandemic

* Antibacterial activewear? The claim from Lorna Jane is just as absurd as it sounds

* Activewear brand Lorna Jane fined over $40k for 'anti-virus' leggings, tops



On Friday, Justice Darryl Rangiah ordered the company to pay AU$5m and publish a correction on its Instagram page, Facebook profile, website and in an email to consumers within 10 days.

“LJ Shield did not make the transfer of all pathogens, including Covid-19, to the activewear impossible by eliminating the virus on contact with the fabric,” Justice Rangiah concluded.

“LJ Shield did not stop the transfer of viruses, including Covid-19 from the outside world, to home and beyond.

“LJ Shield did not break through the membrane shell of toxic diseases or germs including Covid-19, that came into contact with it, neither killing the microbe nor preventing it from multiplying.

“Viruses that came into contact with LJ Shield particles on LJ Shield Activewear did not have their outer shells pierced such that they were eradicated.”

In a statement, Lorna Jane accepted the Federal Court ruling and admitted some claims made to customers in the marketing of the LJ Shield product were misleading.

Supplied An example of some of Lorna Jane’s “anti-virus” marketing.

Lorna Jane was pleased the Federal Court acknowledged neither the company or any of its directors or employees knew the representations were false or misleading.

Chief creative officer Lorna Jane Clarkson apologised to customers.

“I have spent 35 years building a business that supports and empowers women – I would never intentionally put that at risk. I am committed to being better and doing better for all the women who love and support our brand,” Clarkson said.

Lorna Jane chief executive Bill Clarkson said the company was let down by a trusted supplier.

“They led us to believe the technology behind LJ Shield was being sold elsewhere in Australia, the USA, China, and Taiwan and that it was both anti-bacterial and anti-viral,” he said in a statement.

“We believed we were passing on a benefit to our customers at no extra cost to them. We did not increase the retail price of the product.”

ACCC chair Rod Sims said Lorna Jane’s marketing campaign was “dreadful conduct” as it made serious public health claims “when there was no basis for them”.

“The whole marketing campaign was based upon consumers’ desire for greater protection against the global pandemic,” Sims said in a statement.

“The $5 million in penalties imposed by the Court highlights the seriousness of Lorna Jane’s conduct, which the judge called ‘exploitative, predatory and potentially dangerous’.

“This type of conduct is particularly harmful where, as here, consumers cannot easily check or monitor the claims made.”