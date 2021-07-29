Supermarket report so bad action likely, commentators say

The Commerce Commission is looking into how competitive New Zealand's grocery retailers are.

The extent of the lack of competition the Commerce Commission has identified in the supermarket sector means that more drastic action is likely, commentators say.

The report, released on Thursday morning, identified significant problems in the supermarket sector. It said New Zealand shoppers were paying high prices by international standards, and supermarkets were making high profits.

It said supermarkets were pushing “excess risks, costs and uncertainty” on to suppliers, who had to agree because of the power of the supermarket duopoly.

The report suggested a range of measures to improve competition at the retail and wholesale level, culminating in last-resort options such as a Government-backed grocery retailer and requiring supermarkets to sell shops.

Economist Brad Olsen, of Infometrics, said some of the responses suggested by the Commerce Commission were tougher than had been expected.

But he said the report’s findings, including that the main supermarket retailers were not competing with each other on price, indicated a significant problem.

That meant there was much stronger impetus for change than in the earlier market study on fuel. “This is a much more compelling call for action and change to deliver cheaper prices to households.”

He said, if the active measures proposed were pursued, the government would have to weigh up when it stepped back once it had created the competition required.

SUPPLIED The Commerce Commission said a lack of competition was hurting customers.

ANZ chief economist Sharon Zollner said food prices had been steadily rising and that was a trend that was likely to continue.

That price inflation was felt most keenly by low-income households, so work to lower supermarket prices would be a step towards reducing inequality.

Sommer Kapitan, a senior lecturer of marketing at AUT, said the commission highlighted what any consumer could have said: “Grocery prices are too high.”

“They are too high a percentage of most New Zealanders’ weekly budgets, among the highest in the OECD. Price and economic considerations are quite simply the main driver of any consumer behaviour, and that’s the biggest worry for consumer psychologists. That means Kiwis are having to make choices about food product type like healthier food based on price versus preference.

“Price is the first nudge towards better, healthier eating, and with obesity and diet-related disease a key concern in New Zealand, high prices are a barrier to better health for most Kiwis. The Government must act now to correct this imbalance and make good quality, healthy unprocessed wholefoods a more affordable price for all New Zealanders.”

She said there was a brand image issue for supermarkets.

“These supermarkets are now known widely as being expensive and charging high prices; the reputation for being too pricey is set, as 90 per cent of consumers buy from these two main players.

“The moment a new, lower price food retailer comes into the market, it can take advantage of the ill will of consumers to rapidly grab market share from the duopoly. This will pose a real challenge to the existing food retail marketplace as the power dynamic shifts. Whether a new supermarket actually has lower prices, Kiwis can be anticipated to flock to any brand that advertises based on quality with lower price.”

Bodo Lang, a senior lecturer at the University of Auckland's marketing department said high prices had become a feature of New Zealanders’ lives.

“Looking at some of the draft results, the only surprise is that anybody would be surprised by the results. The Commerce Commission has found that grocery prices are persistently highly and are at the upper end of international comparisons. Another large scale, nationwide grocery retailer is needed to reduce the pressure that excessive grocery prices put on all New Zealanders but particularly on those on lower incomes.

“The supermarket duopoly of Foodstuffs and Woolworths NZ is, of course, only part of the problem. There are other factors that contribute to some of the high grocery prices in New Zealand. One of them in particular jars Kiwis sense of fair play: paying export prices for primary products, such as dairy, beef or lamb that are grown in New Zealand and for which all New Zealanders pay the environmental bills.

“However, there are also other issues that contribute to high grocery prices, which are difficult to overcome. These are the small size of the New Zealand market and its physical location in relation to where many foods are produced. While New Zealanders are unlikely to ever enjoy highly competitive prices, implementing some of the recommendations will go some way to reduce the burden of high grocery prices faced by all New Zealanders.”