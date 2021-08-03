Air NZ holds on to staff despite bubble closure

Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran talks to the Waikato Chamber of Commerce.

Increased domestic demand is helping Air New Zealand hold on to staff despite the closure of the trans-Tasman bubble.

It was reported on Tuesday that about 2500 frontline Qantas and Jetstar employees would be stood down for an estimated two months in response to ongoing Covid-19 outbreaks across Australia.

The airline said the stand-down was a temporary measure to deal with a drop in flying caused by Covid-19 restrictions in Greater Sydney, in particular and the knock-on border closures in all other states and territories

No job losses were expected.

“This is clearly the last thing we want to do, but we’re now faced with an extended period of reduced flying and that means no work for a number of our people,” Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce said.

A spokesperson for Air New Zealand said its A320 crew who operate quarantine-free travel on the Tasman also worked across the airline’s domestic network which was currently operating at above pre-Covid-19 levels.

“Our widebody crew also continue to bring Kiwis home from overseas and keep goods moving around the globe.”

The airlines’ operational statistics showed there were 8.6 million customers carried in the financial year to date this year, compared to 13.5 million last year.

But the number carried in June increased 149.8 per cent from June last year, to 901,000.