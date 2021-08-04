'Extraordinarily patient' tenant gets $5000 compensation for years of leaks

What must landlords do when they rent out a house?

A tenant who dealt with multiple leaks in his home over many years has been awarded more than $5000 in compensation.

The tenant, whose name is suppressed, took his complaints about the Military Rd, Northland, Wellington, property to the Tenancy Tribunal.

The tenant had lived in the property since 2009 but became the sole tenant on the tenancy agreement in 2013, although still lived with flatmates.

The tenancy ended on May 4 last year and the tenant sought compensation from property managers Vesta Property Management for leaks, mould on the exterior of the property, inadequate heating and borer.

READ MORE:

* Second landlord of 'uninhabitable' Sunnyvale property ordered to pay tenant $11,000

* Tenants exposed to toxic fumes and smoke while living in West Auckland rental

* Tenant wins payout after landlord causes 'unreasonable level of emotional distress'



Tenancy Tribunal adjudicator Kaye Stirling said there had been a long history of complaints about the property, back to at least 2014.

“Of the most concern is recurring roof leaks in various rooms of the house. The tenant has over the years represented those living at the premises in raising the outstanding issues with Vesta. He presented a large volume of evidence at the hearings including copies of numerous emails and 14-day notices sent to Vesta advising of maintenance issues and requesting repairs over the years.

“It is apparent from the evidence that Vesta has frequently been slow, and in some instances failed, to respond to the maintenance issues raised adequately.”

Stuff The tenant had complained about leaks in the property over a number of years.

Stirling said she had noted earlier that the tenant had been “extraordinarily patient and accommodating given the landlord’s glacial response”. “It is very apparent that the tenant’s patience is beyond what could be reasonably expected in the circumstances.”

Some claims could not be pursued because they were too old but Stirling said she could consider anything that happened after March 11, 2015.

The most serious of the problems with the property were leaks in the kitchen.

Stirling said there was a recurring problem of rainwater leaking through the skylight through much of 2015 and 2016.

“The tenant sent numerous emails to the landlord reporting the leaks and follow-up requests for progress reports as the landlord was often slow to respond. While the landlord sent contractors to investigate and carry out patch repairs, the repairs proved to be ineffectual and the leaks continued.”

Consent was given for the roof to be repitched. During that work, it was discovered there was a bitumen roof underneath the old tin roof. The builder thought it was likely wind was driving rain on to the bitumen, which would then run through to the skylight.

“I accept the tenant’s evidence that the leaks affected him and his five flatmates’ use of the kitchen; resulted in them having to regularly clean up the resulting mess; affected the kitchen roof causing mould and water staining; made the house feel damp and cold; caused a depressing atmosphere in the house and affected their health and well-being,” Stirling said.

“The time consumed in reporting the leaks, providing the landlord with video footage and photographs of the leaks, issuing 14-day notices, liaising with contractors for repairs, and chasing the landlord for responses and progress reports about steps being taken to resolve the leaks was undoubtedly exhausting and inconvenient.”

There were also leaks in bedrooms and lounge.

Stirling said compensation was fair to recognise the overall detrimental effects of the leaks on the tenant and his flatmates over the years.

“The often delayed and poor response to the leaks by the landlord only served to exacerbate the situation and its effect on the tenant and his flatmates. The huge amount of documentary evidence produced by the tenant of his communications with Vesta over the years is testament to the time, effort and inconvenience he endured in raising these and other maintenance issues with the landlord. It is also in stark contrast to the relatively small amount of documentary evidence produced by Vesta which I find strengthens the tenant’s argument that Vesta’s response to maintenance issues over the years was severely lacking.”

Vesta had agreed for rent reductions at some points in the tenancy to compensate for some of the leaks. Initially, the owner of the property would not give approval for the affected portion of roof to be replaced.

The tenant also withheld rent for a period, but paid it back when work was scheduled to begin. A representative for Vesta argued rent money that had been withheld was full and final settlement of compensation for the kitchen leaks and it had been the tenant’s choice to repay it.

Stirling said that was incorrect and the tenant had been emailed and told the money was needed for materials for the repairs.

Stirling awarded $4000 compensation for leaks, $500 for failure to maintain the external weatherboards, $500 for borer issues and $600 for failure to provide heating.

Note – A photo on an earlier version of this article showed a neighbouring property which was not related to the tenancy dispute.