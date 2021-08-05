Use property investor tax to help low-income earners: Tax expert

Extra tax collected from property investors should be used to cut the tax of those who face big bills when re-entering the workforce or working more hours, one tax expert says.

The ability of property investors to claim loan interest costs as an expense against their rental income is being phased out.

It has been estimated that this will cost investors about $6000 a year per $600,000 rental property.

But Robyn Walker, a tax partner at Deloitte, said it was an opportunity to right an unfairness for people in the middle income brackets.

“We currently have issues with productivity in New Zealand, and with labour shortages constantly being in the news these days, a question I have is whether the tax system is playing a role in this.”

She pointed to the 2019 Welfare Export Advisory Group (WEAG) report, which highlighted that the rules for benefit abatement could lead to extremely high effective marginal tax rates for people moving into work.

An "effective marginal tax rate" includes not only a person’s tax rate but also how a rise in wages meant they missed out on means-tested Government assistance, like Working For Families.

123rf When you earn more, your Working for Families credits reduce and that can be a disincentive to taking more hours.

The advisory group recommended increases to the level at which Working For Families credits were abated, and a reduction in the rate at which they were removed.

“The current Minimum Family Tax Credit significantly increases people’s incomes as they move into part-time work on low wages, alongside the In-Work Tax Credit,” the group said.

“However, once people are working these hours they see no increase in their incomes as they earn more – they face an effective marginal tax rate of over 100 per cent until they are almost working full-time on the minimum wage.”

It suggested a new “Earned Income Tax Credit” of a maximum $50 a week per worker or household, replacing the Independent Earner Tax Credit – this is paid at a rate of $10 a week to people earning between $24,000 and $44,000 and reduces by 13c for every dollar earned between $44,000 and $48,000.

The Earned Income Tax Credit would phase in at 20 per cent once a person or family was earning $150 a week. When their income reached $48,000 the credit would start to drop by 15 per cent.

“If an individual is going to have a high effective marginal tax rate, for example 80 per cent to 100 per cent, it will influence that person’s decisions on whether to increase the amount they work as it may result in very little additional cash in the hand particularly if there are associated costs of working, for example arranging childcare, transport costs," Walker said.

“Implementing solutions which reduce the tax barriers to more people actively joining the labour market should be a priority.

“Inevitably this comes with a fiscal cost, but at the same time, there will be an immediate payback from the improved productivity and profitability and therefore taxes, of the businesses who can fill staffing gaps. The additional tax to be collected from the proposed changes to the tax deductibility of interest for residential property can help pay the bill.”