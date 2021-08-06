'Unprecedented' pandemic trends boost Briscoes forecast

First half profits are expected to be 64 per cent higher at the well-etablished homewares and sporting goods retailer.

Retailer Briscoes Group is continuing to surf a huge wave of post-lockdown retail therapy.

In a statement to the NZX, the company is forecasting a first half net profit to August 1 of around $46 million – at least 64 per cent higher than the same period last year.

Total sales were up 22 per cent to $358.4m.

The company, which owns homeware chain Briscoes and sports chain Rebel Sports, said its homeware sales had leapt 20 per cent in the last six months, and sport gear sales were up 25 per cent.

Managing director Rod Duke said it was important to note that the result was being compared to a significantly different period last year.

Last year’s first half had been impacted by “unprecedented and volatile sales patterns,” with 50 days of store closures in the first quarter due to Covid-19 lockdowns, and a huge rebound afterwards.

SUPPLIED Rod Duke says staff are working to avoid the shipping hassles plaguing the retail sector at large.

A more relevant period to compare against would be the first half of two years ago, he said, and with this comparison, group sales were up 18.3 per cent.

Nevertheless, he said the group was “thrilled” with the result, and noted its online sales now made up 16 per cent of all sales.

Two years earlier online trading contributed 11 per cent of the group’s sales, but online trading has blossomed across the retail sector since the pandemic and social distancing began.

Duke said margins were ahead of expectations and while it was early days, he was confident of another strong full year result.

Meanwhile, the company was carrying higher levels of stock in anticipation of further international supply chain disruptions.

Staff were working to head off various risks such as factory delays, lack of vessels, port blockages and Duke said this would help avoid the shortages “we have already seen occurring across the wider retail market”.

More guidance are expected when the company reports its first half result on September 14.