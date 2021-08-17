Search for new home: 'The children keep asking where we are going to go'

Trudy Williams says the battle to find a new house to move to is depressing.

Trudy Williams and her partner, Gerry, are worried they are running out of time to find a house.

They sold their existing home because it was too small for their family. “We always just bought it to get into the market but my kids share a room, which is a boy now 10 and girl [who is] 7, they desperately need their own space.”

The property was only on the market for 13 days, and received four offers. The successful buyer then had 15 days to satisfy conditions and a further 15 until settlement.

Williams said she thought she would have more time to find a new place to move to but has been shocked at how difficult it is. She has resorted to putting posts on social media, hoping someone who has not yet listed might get in touch directly.

READ MORE:

* House prices up 25 per cent to hit new record

* First-home buyers locked out as record-low listings push up Northland prices

* First home buyer joins forces with a friend to get on the property ladder



“We think something good pops up and then there’s 50 other people at the viewing making offers well over what my little family can afford. It’s pretty disheartening, we are probably going to end up back at my parents’ place.”

They are hoping to buy something in Whangarei in the mid-to-high $700,000 price range.

Recent data from Realestate.co.nz shows the number of properties for sale in Northland has dropped dramatically, from 4600 in December 2010 to 470 in July.

“I thought we would have more time, but we have been searching, going to open homes and even making offers for the last two months hoping to get something in time - but the competition is so extremely tough, we are up against investors buying up all the properties and renting them out at ridiculous prices and leaving nothing for us little families just trying to find a warm dry home of our own… it’s actually really depressing.”

The treasury is predicting a sharp slowdown in price growth but at the moment, the only people who appear to be thriving are those already on the property ladder.

She has until September 21 to move.

“[The children] keep asking where we are going to go and I don’t really know what to say.”

Real Estate Institute chief executive Jen Baird said the availability of properties for sale was a constraint on the market.

“This low level of stock is what is fuelling a fear of not finding anything, which has seen people hold back from listing their property until they secure something to move into, adding to the shortage of properties available for sale,” she said.

“As we head into the warmer months, people generally start preparing their properties for the usual increase in spring listings. We are seeing more signs of listing activity including from people who will take possession of a newly built home - the result of the record levels of consents over the last year. This should mean we will start to see an increase in stock levels, delivering more choice to the market and alleviating people’s reluctance to list their property,.”

ASB economist Mike Jones agreed lack of supply was a major problem.

“New listings remain solid, but they haven’t kept pace with demand. As a result, unsold inventory has fallen to the lowest levels since 2007. Our view has been that it will be late 2021 or early 2022 before the supply response underway now starts to restore balance to the housing market.”