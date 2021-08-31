New Plymouth engineering firm puts toe in water with ship's gangway built for Chinese market

EHL in Taranaki has been part of producing large gangways for ships around the world.

A New Plymouth engineering company hoped a ship’s gangway designed and built in a joint venture with a Chinese company would be the first of more orders.

EHL Group Ltd will soon deliver the 4000 tonne mechanised gangway to China to be installed on a small cruise ship carrying tourists on the Yangtze River.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff EHL Group Ltd chief executive Peter Jannings (right) in front of the new gangway destined for China, together with EHL engineers (from left) Scott Farley, Derek Shotbolt, and Tony Cole.

The company built the 14m long steel equipment in its Bell Block workshop with the help of 16 different subcontractors also based in Taranaki.

The gangway, which sits inside the ship’s hull and swings out to be used by passengers to disembark, has been tested to carry six tonnes.

EHL chief executive Peter Jannings​said the collaboration of local firms in the 12-month project showed Taranaki remained competitive despite the loss of business from the oil and gas sector.

EHL also had to work closely with Chinese partners JiXin​ using Zoominternet conferencing to ensure the gangway was manufactured to exact specifications to fit inside the ship.

“Because of Covid, no staff from either company were able meet face to face – it was all done over the internet,” he said.

EHL, which has been involved in wave energy research, had previously built three large gangways for the Royal New Zealand Navy, including two for the HMNZS Canterbury, as well as for a 177-metre super yacht owned by a private client based in Abu Dhabi.

However, the latest venture, enabled through the help of New Zealand Trade and Enterprise, showed Taranaki engineering firms can collaborate together on bigger projects successfully, Jannings said.

“While EHL designed and built the gangway, we relied on a number of local firms to machinery and stainless steel welding aspects of the project,” he said.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff New Plymouth engineering firm,EHL Ltd, have built a 4000 tonne gangway for a 500 passenger cruise liner based in China.

“It showed these firms can be involved in other projects, not just in the oil and gas sector to keep the lights running.”

Jannings hoped the project would extend to more orders from China and establish a consistent market.

“The small cruise ship tourism market, carrying up to 500 passengers, to local areas is just starting in China,” he said.

“We can do so much more using the skills of the workforce here in Taranaki to support industry in New Zealand.”

EHL Group has once again demonstrated it’s ability to secure orders from outside the region and benefit Taranaki engineering firms as well by using their local expertise, Taranaki Chamber of Commerce chief executive Arun Chadhauri said.

“We encourage businesses looking at engineering projects nationally and internationally to look towards organisations like Engineering Taranaki Consortium for complete solutions.”

Venture Taranaki chief executive Justine Gilliland​ said EHL’s gangway project was an example of a Taranaki’s high calibre engineering talent playing a pivotal role in a significant project.

“Projects like the gangway play an important role in retaining our highly skilled engineers as well as providing the opportunity to build capability and attract competent people to the region,” she said.

The engineering sector is a major contributor to the Taranaki economy, employing over 3000 highly skilled people, or 5.5 per cent of the total workforce, and contributed $370m, about 3.8 per cent of the region’s Gross Domestic Product.