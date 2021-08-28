Charity shops ask people to stop dumping unwanted items during Covid-19 lockdown

Auckland looks set to face two more weeks of alert level 4, Jacinda Ardern has announced, while everywhere south of the city will move to level 3 on Wednesday.

Two of the country’s largest charities have asked Kiwis to once again refrain from leaving donations at their stores during the Covid-19 lockdown.

A Salvation Army spokeswoman said the charity had heard about donations being left outside some Family Stores, and staff could not attend to clear them.

“These items end up getting rained on and blown around, and have to be sent to the tip – not something anyone wants,” she said.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Charity shops usually report a surge in donations post-lockdown.

The spokeswoman asked people to hold off donating until stores could reopen, and then either drop off the items during opening hours, or phone to find out how they can deliver them.

“We are urging people to wait until they know we are open again. It is the local council who ends up having to clean up these piles,” she said.

Christel Yardley/Stuff The Red Cross says some shops haven't had anything dumped during this level 4 lockdown. Not the branch at Five Cross Roads in Hamilton, though.

Red Cross national retail manager Talei Kitchingman said at this stage the charity was delighted there had been very little dumping.

“The odd shop has had items dumped, but many have had no dumping at all, which is fantastic.”

Images from Five Cross Roads in Hamilton showed a large pile of clothes accumulating outside the Red Cross store, and Kitchingman said some dumping had also been seen in Christchurch.

“During lockdown, people do tend to have time to go through and tidy up their homes and wardrobes.

“They may decide they no longer need some items and consider donating them, which we really appreciate – providing the items are in good condition. For example, clothing without any stains, tears, pilling and still in shape.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Most items left outside charity shops during lockdown end up at the tip, because they are water damaged by the time staff return.

Kitchingman said it would be better if people could hold onto donations until after lockdown.

“If people have a large amount to donate, it is very helpful if they can please call us first to plan a day and time to bring in the donation.”

Supplied Items were also dumped at the Salvation Army Family Store in New Lynn, Auckland.

Kitchingman said the Red Cross tended to get flooded with donations after a lockdown, which could be daunting for volunteers.

“So if people donating can just check in with their local Red Cross Shop, to see how full we are first and then maybe pop in to donate over the next week or so, we would really appreciate that.”