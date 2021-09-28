Kiwibank app, online banking out of action again: 'Changing banks soon as I can'

Kiwibank’s internet banking services are inaccessible again, prompting complaints from customers.

The bank has been dealing with “intermittent issues” since a DDoS attack that affected several banks and organisations earlier in the month.

One customer said on Tuesday it was the third or fourth time that he could not access his accounts within the month. “It’s so disruptive.”

Another said he was trying to pay his car registration and was told by NZTA that Kiwibank’s services were not available.

Kiwibank posted on its Facebook page on Tuesday morning that it was aware of a problem with its app and internet banking and was working to fix it.

It said automatic payments should continue as normal.

Some customers said they planned to change banks over the disruption. “Definitely need to change banks! This is happening way too often,” one wrote.

Another said: “I’ll be changing banks as soon as I can.”

The bank has been approached for comment.

DDoS attacks involve cyber-criminals overloading and crashing an organisation’s online services by bombarding their internet-facing systems with vast amounts of traffic.

Because they do not involve hacking into an organisation’s computer systems, there is no risk of bank customers losing money or having information stolen through this sort of attack.

Banking expert Claire Matthews, of Massey University, said people’s first response to an issue with a bank was often to say they would move.

“In practice some will because the issue was serious enough to make it worthwhile," she said.

“However, most won’t because once the issue is addressed the problem fades from memory, plus there is the hassle of doing so and the fact that it’s not something you can really do immediately.

“My impression is that Kiwibank’s biggest problem is that they are not keeping customers adequately informed, for example there doesn’t appear to be anything on their website. In addition, they are not being clear about what the problem is – I think their customers would be more understanding if they knew why there was an issue rather than simply finding that they can’t do their banking.”