Police non-emergency line among call centres affected by Vodafone outage

Police are among the call centres affected by a vodafone fault this morning (file photo)

The police 105 number and some stations are among the call centres across the country affected by a Vodafone outage this morning.

A police spokesperson said the 105 line had been down since 7.30am Friday morning, but some calls were still making it through.

Police usually receive about 3500 non-emergency calls a day.

Metlink Wellington and Dunedin City Council also report being affected by the fault.

Vodafone spokesperson Nicky Preston said the company had been urgently working to fix technical issues, which were causing some call centres to fail.

“Calls should be back up and running as usual very soon,” Preston said.

