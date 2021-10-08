Police non-emergency line, IRD among call centres affected by Vodafone outage

Police are among the call centres affected by a Vodafone fault this morning (File photo)

The police 105 number and the Inland Revenue Department are among the call centres across the country affected by a Vodafone outage.

A police spokesperson said the 105 line had been down since 7.30am Friday morning, but some calls were still making it through.

Police usually receive 3500 non-emergency calls a day.

Gay Cavill of the Inland Revenue Department said their call centre was also affected by Vodafone’s issues.

Calls to the IRD call centre were sometimes not connecting and when calls got through the audio quality was poor, Cavill said.

The IRD’s issues had begun just after 7am and, as of 1pm, were yet to be resolved.

Cavill said IRD’s call centre usually receives thousands of calls per day. On the previous Friday the call centre took more than 4000 calls.

Metlink Wellington and Dunedin City Council also reported being affected by the fault.

Vodafone spokesperson Nicky Preston said the company had been working urgently to fix the technical issues.

“Calls should be back up and running as usual very soon,” Preston said.

