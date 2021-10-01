Business calls for vaccinated travellers to be allowed to cross Auckland border

Aucklanders could be given the option to cross the border out of the city if they are vaccinated and return a negative Covid-19 test, business groups say.

Business NZ, the Auckland Business Chamber and the EMA have expressed their dismay at the Prime Minister’s suggestion that a border would remain around the city, even if its alert level lifted.

They said on Friday they were “taken completely by surprise”.

"Businesses in Auckland are doing everything asked and more in many cases to try and operate safely and in the interests of the wider Auckland community," said Chamber chief executive Michael Barnett.

READ MORE:

* Business self-isolation pilot: MBIE yet to finalise how to check on compliance

* Covid-19: It’s not where we’re testing, it’s how and how often

* Covid-19: Essential workers crossing the Auckland border must have weekly tests



"Our reward is to hear through a press conference that we’ll stay locked up. That is a devastating blow for many. It’s equally disappointing to hear that Monday’s announcement on alert levels and the border could be made with little no input or consultation from businesses and organisations in Auckland."

EMA chief executive Brett O’Riley said there was an opportunity to further incentivise Aucklanders to get vaccinated, by making that a requirement for crossing the border under alert level 3 or 2, along with a recent negative Covid-19 test, which has been enabled by the availability of saliva testing by both public and private providers.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF/Stuff BusinessNZ chief executive Kirk Hope said the border around Auckland had highlighted how important the city was to national supply chains.

"We have the opportunity to acknowledge the work and commitment made by the long-suffering business community in the Auckland region, to promote vaccinations and testing. People must be able to cross the border in alert level 2, with the requisite testing and vaccination safeguards, otherwise economic activity will continue to be severely constrained, within Auckland and in other regions" he said.

"What we’re hearing indicates the Ministry of Health has too much sway in what is being proposed with limited regard to the mental wellbeing of business owners and their workers, or the economic and community chaos the ongoing lockdowns will cause in the region and beyond."

He said it would also be a good incentive scheme for families wanting to travel in the school holidays.

BusinessNZ chief executive Kirk Hope said the border around Auckland had highlighted how important the city was to national supply chains.

"Many businesses throughout the country in lower alert levels are still unable to operate at capacity because they can’t source critical materials, components, stock or people from Auckland,” he said.

"Having Aucklanders able to move around the region and the country is critical to the ongoing viability of many struggling businesses.”

All three said there should be a system that took into account negative Covid tests and proof of double vaccination and allowed businesses to move people across the Auckland borders under lower alert levels.

"Continuing to grant exemptions to cherry-picked sectors just isn’t an option any longer," said Barnett. "The most likely outcome of that approach is encouraging non-compliance from those other sectors that miss out."