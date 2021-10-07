Chef Ben Bayly 'trying to stem the bleeding' with organic veggie meal kit venture

Chef Ben Bayly is optimistic and cautious with opening of his new restaurant, Ahi, in Auckland's Commercial Bay.

Acclaimed chef Ben Bayly​ is launching a meal kit box service as his restaurant Ahi struggles for survival during Auckland’s ongoing lockdown.

“This is just about trying to make ends meet,” he said. “We’re so far away from that, actually.”

Ahi, recently named among the top 10 restaurants in Metro’s annual top 50 Auckland restaurants list, was currently going backwards to the tune of about $15,000 a week.

Supplied Ben Bayly was preparing a new venture when lockdown hit.

“We’re just trying to stem the bleeding,” Bayly said. “All of hospo is in a desperate situation.”

New Zealand’s snap lockdown came as Ahi was preparing to launch a new venture, running Patumahoe organic farm The Secret Garden, which was intended to become the primary source of produce for the restaurant.

The sudden closure left him with a spring garden just coming into growth.

Supplied Ahi has taken over organic farm The Secret Garden, which will supply most of its produce, once it can operate.

“We’ve spent the winter planting and it’s just going to go to waste if you don’t do something with it,” Bayly said.

“There are two sides [to the boxes]: Trying not to waste beautiful vegetables, but also, what are we going to do to survive?”

This is not the first time Bayly has changed his business model in response to the pandemic.

In 2020, he dramatically reduced operating costs at his Henderson restaurant The Grounds after Covid-19 losses saw him faced with losing his home.

Priced at $125, the boxes were designed to feed 2-3 people and contained the components for a meal built on Secret Garden produce, along with ingredients from Ahi suppliers such as Clevedon cheese and Te Mana lamb.

Sales of the boxes wouldn’t cover Ahi’s shortages, Bayly said, but it would mean some money going in the right direction.

Supplied Acclaimed restaurant Ahi was losing about $15,000 a week and Bayly had had to borrow money to keep it afloat.

He had received the wage subsidy and resurgence payments, but said it wasn’t enough to cover all overheads.

After six weeks of paying staff at 80 per cent of their wages, he had been forced to borrow money.

He said the government wasn’t doing enough to support the hospitality industry and he felt “like a second class citizen”.

“You see other industries getting a lot of help, like airlines,” Bayly said. “If there was a big drought, farmers would get supported... It makes no sense and everyone’s sick of it.”

This lockdown had been harder than 2020 because rather than paying the wage subsidy out in lump sums businesses were being “drip-fed” the aide money week by week.

“That money just comes and goes, and provides you with no security,” he said.

He feared restaurants would be the “collateral damage” of the pandemic.

Bayly, who also owns Aosta in Arrowtown, said Auckland’s lockdown was having a flow-on effect to restaurants around the country.

“Queenstown really misses Aucklanders, Aucklanders have spent a lot of time in Queenstown over the last year,” he said. “When they stop travelling to other parts of New Zealand it affects everyone.”

Supplied Bayly, pictured at The Secret Garden, said organic produce was “on point”.

He thought restaurant-deprived Aucklanders would be excited by Ahi at Home Garden Boxes, which were available for click and collect or delivery within 20km of the CBD.

“I think organics are on point, having something that’s really healthy is on point.” He was keen to introduce home cooks to vegetables that were not standardised for supermarket sale.

“It’s great value and not something we’ve scraped together, it’s been carefully curated.”

But with no clarity around how long it would be before Ahi could open its doors again, he was at the point of “just trying anything”.

“What will happen from here, God knows.”