Second hot water cylinder company accused of misleading energy efficiency claims

Atlantic Australia Proprietary Limited is in hot water after making misleading claims about the energy efficency of their hot water cylinders.

A second hot water cylinder company is being accused of making misleading claims about its energy efficiency.

The Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (EECA) alleges that, in 2019, Atlantic Australia Proprietary, which sold cylinders under the Steatite Premium range, stated the cylinders were the most energy efficient storage water heater on the market, on its website.

But it said test reports for four cylinder models showed they failed to meet energy efficiency regulations.

EECA checks whether appliances are meeting minimum energy performance standards and label requirements, as well as the energy efficiency claims of manufacturers and suppliers.

EECA chief executive Andrew Caseley said an investigation of the claims has resulted in EECA commencing prosecution on the grounds claims made about the energy performance of the cylinders were false or misleading.

“Prosecution is a last resort for EECA because our preference is to work with industry,” he said.

“However, this issue is important because hot water makes up about 30 per cent amount of the average energy bill and failure to comply with regulations is a long-term cost to households.

“It is also an equity issue for those suppliers who are compliant with the regulations.”

At the first court appearance, the Atlantic Australia Proprietary prosecution was adjourned to December 2 for a case review hearing in the Lower Hutt District Court.

This is the second prosecution by EECA.

Last December electric hot water cylinder manufacturer Superheat was convicted and fined $9900, after pleading guilty to failing to meet energy efficiency regulations.

In 2020, the authority tested 12 models of electric hot water cylinders sold in New Zealand and found half of them failed the efficiency standards enshrined in law.

The tests prompted the withdrawal of four models from sale.

Caseley said 73,000 electric hot water cylinders were sold last year in New Zealand and plumbers and the public were reliant on claims by importers and manufacturers about the energy efficiency of hot water cylinders.

“Electric hot water cylinders are the most popular choice for New Zealand homes to heat water but tend to be an emergency purchase which means homeowners frequently don’t have the time to make a considered decision.”