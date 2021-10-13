Bank offers 'goodwill' payment after $60,000 stolen from account

A bank has paid the family of a customer more than $9700 after $60,000 was stolen from her account, including transactions after her death.

After the woman, who lived in a rest home, died last year, her daughters discovered $60,000 of transactions and withdrawals had been made over several months, using her stolen eftpos card.

The daughters said the bank should have noticed the out-of-character transactions.

They complained to the Banking Ombudsman, seeking reimbursement of the full amount. The ombudsman does not identify people who complain, nor the banks they complain about.

When the ombudsman scheme investigated, the bank said it had only been unaware of her death when staff held a meeting with the women about their concerns.

By that point the transactions had stopped because the account was in overdraft.

But the family felt the bank did not investigate thoroughly enough and had not communicated with them sufficiently. The ombudsman established that one of the women’s daughters went into a branch the day after her mother died and told staff.

The daughters said the bank had not held CCTV footage of its ATMs for long enough, and questioned how the overdraft had been allowed when there was no facility approved.

123RF The ombudsman said banks had no general obligation to monitor customers’ transactions.

The bank said it was not liable for the transactions but offered a goodwill payment to recognise what had happened. The family said that was insufficient.

The ombudsman said the offer was confidential but was more than the $9700 in transactions made after the woman’s death.

Investigation showed the person using the woman’s card had got her PIN number right first time each time. That indicated that the customer had disclosed it, or kept it with her card in some way.

The ombudsman said banks had no general obligation to monitor customers’ transactions but the bank should have stopped activity on the account once it had been informed by the woman’s daughter that she had died.

“[It] was therefore liable for any transactions after that date. The transactions in subsequent days totalled $9700 and eventually put the account in overdraft.

“We found the bank could have communicated more clearly and effectively with the family. However, we found nothing to suggest the bank failed to investigate the fraud properly, help police or retain available CCTV footage.”

The bank accepted it was liable for the transactions made after it had been notified of her death. The amount of those transactions was less than the amount it had offered as a goodwill payment, so the ombudsman scheme suggested the family should accept the offer.

“This was a distressing situation for the family at a very sad time,” says Banking Ombudsman Nicola Sladden. “[She] was in a vulnerable situation and taken advantage of. We found the bank could have communicated more clearly with the family, and was liable for the transactions made after it was notified of [the woman’s] death. However, we did not find the bank failed to investigate the fraud properly.

“This unfortunate case is also an opportunity to clear up a common misunderstanding: there is no general obligation on banks to monitor our everyday transactions. Banks do have fraud monitoring systems in place. However, it is up to customers to regularly check account statements and to report any suspicious-looking transactions immediately. This case is also a reminder to check in on any support elderly relatives may need with their banking.”

The Banking Ombudsman received 330 complaints about fraud or scams last year, 62 of which related to stolen cards.

“All bank customers have a duty to take reasonable care of cards, which includes PIN numbers,” Sladden said. “Never share PIN numbers, and don’t write them down.”